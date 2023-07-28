Crunch time ahead for Pauw's future as every decision sliced

In wintery conditions that resembled Portlaoise rather than Perth, Ireland’s World Cup odyssey was washed ashore in a 10-minute spell either side of half-time.

When the emotions and euphoria subside, all Ireland are left with after two goals are zero points and a myriad of maybes.

What if Marissa Sheva hadn’t placed her hand on the back of Hayley Raso as they anticipated a cross into the box or Niamh Fahey had sent Julia Grosso to the endline instead of allowing her to roam back inside and cross for the equaliser?

All moments in time influential to results that render one of the green-clad nations involved in Monday’s final Group B clash between Nigeria and Ireland a bystander at the business end.

The next time Ireland has a game of points significance is on September 22 against Northern Ireland. History will be made when the Aviva Stadium hosts its first-ever women’s international but the result emulates the occasion for importance.

That forms part of the inaugural Women’s Nations League, together with matches against Hungary and Albania. Vera Pauw had been critical of the concept since last year, chiefly for the chasm it creates between the elite in League A and the rest.

Ireland reside in League B and winning that group is essential as the linkage to the Euro qualifiers is, unlike the men’s, absolute.

Instead of the conventional qualifying group to reach Switzerland in 2025, Ireland will be reliant on conquering two playoffs. Both will likely be against higher seeds from League B.

Pauw has already spoken of that series despite not possessing a contract to do so. Negotiations on an extension to the deal that expires once the final whistle shrills were parked during this tournament.

Undoubtedly, the strength at which the FAI approaches the talks will be framed by what occurs on the World stage.

Two of the three games in and the reports are mixed. She’s one more to go, a fixture against the surprise packets of the tournament in Brisbane.

When it comes to her performance sheet, here’s a couple of headings under which she’s got the calls right or wrong for the 190 minutes against Australia and Canada.

Selection:

Everyone could predict a fortnight in advance Ireland's starting XI and there were parallels with Giovanni Trapattoni at Euro 2012 by altering with just one player for the second match.

Lucy Quinn, not Abbie Larkin, got the nod but they would share 45 minutes each in what seemed a prearranged move.

The thankless job:

What was the preserve of Heather Payne is now Kyra Carusa’s responsibility. The American striker was behind Amber Barrett during the qualifiers but is now embedded in the team in that hold-up role. Her persistence caused some hairy moments for the Matildas and Mounties, especially Ashley Lawrence on Wednesday.

Soundbites:

Pauw’s frankness attracts media attention and her combination of outlining her ambitions against the context of realism was speckled with words about growth and potential in the team to cause upsets.

Heather Payne:

Now the questionable stuff.

How Payne was named on the teamsheets for Wednesday’s clash against Canada when she was clearly struggling with a sore hamstring was baffling. The warm-up affords no hiding place and the injury, which Pauw hadn’t declared publicly until the media noticed heavy strapping, flared up to rule her out and presented a window for centurion Áine O'Gorman’s first minutes at a major tournament.

Directness about defenders:

Pace receding with age is a universally accepted fact, highlighting the folly of laying out there. Louise Quinn, Fahey and Diane Caldwell didn’t need reminding of their speed levels ahead of the Canada game when Pauw floated it to the media as the blocker of a reversion to a flat back-four.

Substitutions:

Not so much the personnel but the timing of Pauw’s reserves warrants discussion. Abbie Larkin’s introduction against the Aussies ought to have been mobilised earlier than 64 minutes as the co-hosts weren’t, as Pauw would say, ‘the quickest’ themselves. Amber Barrett’s firepower off the bench in a period of profligacy should have been utilised in the same match and she was worthy of more than the 25 minutes granted to make an impression against the Canadians. There were no Hampden heroics sequel - with Canada the winners in effective and timely subs.