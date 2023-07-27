Kerry FC sign shot stopper Arthur Nganou from Midleton FC

Kerry FC announce this evening the signing of Cork goalkeeper Arthur Nganou from Midleton FC.

Nganou signed a deal with the League of Ireland newcomers earlier this week playing for over half the game in their charity match against Killarney FC on Wednesday and maintaining a clean sheet on the evening.

The 23-year-old goalkeeper was with Cobh Ramblers playing four years at Academy level at 17s and 19s. He signed for the seniors but did not make a senior appearance for the Cork side. Nganou received a soccer scholarship at University College Cork (UCC) and played most of this trade with Midleton FC.

Nganou will wear the number 16 jersey for Kerry FC for the rest of the season and is excited to join the Kerry side “Joining Kerry FC as a new club in the LOI presents a unique and exciting opportunity for me.

"I see this as a chance to be a part of a passionate group of individuals determined to make a mark in the soccer world. My main goal is to contribute positively and support the team in any way I can.

"As someone coming in late, I understand the challenges of integrating into an established group, but I am eager to work hard and prove myself as a valuable asset to the team.”

Manager Billy Dennehy is delighted to have Nganou join the ranks “I was first made aware of Arthur through my brother Darren so he came in training with us a couple of weeks ago.

"I knew very quickly that he was a player that had a lot of pedigree in relation to being at a different level and having a lot of pedigree for a young player. He just didn’t have the opportunities or possibly wasn’t in the right club to push forward.

"But now he has come here and having played the majority of the game on Wednesday, his composure and ability was truly on show. So we are delighted to have him on board, I think he showed a great desire within himself as a player to get his career back on track by wanting to come down here.

"Now that he is in he has the opportunity to maximise the platform and hopefully go on to improve week by week. I’m sure everyone here will welcome Arthur to Kerry Football Club”