Cork City announce loan signing of goalkeeper Ollie Byrne 

Cork City have announced the loan signing of goalkeeper Ollie Byrne from English outfit Altrincham FC.

Byrne joins on loan having previously played for Connah’s Quay Nomads, Blackburn Rovers, Cardiff City, and Manchester United’s academy side.

The 25-year-old 'keeper arrives with a number of years of experience having won two Welsh Premier titles. He has also featured in Champions League & Europa League qualifiers.

Byrne is likely to see minutes in a City shirt sooner rather than later, and will become the fifth goalkeeper to take their position between the sticks for the Rebel Army this term.

If named to start against Shelbourne on Friday night, he will follow in the footsteps of Celtic loanee Tobi Oluwayemi, academy 'keeper Daniel Moynihan, current first-team 'keeper Jimmy Corcoran and recent arrival, Irish under-21 international Tiernan Brooks.

Brooks was injured on debut against St. Pats just under three weeks ago.

On joining the club, Byrne said: "I’m delighted to have signed for Cork City FC. I know that this is a massive club with a huge and dedicated fanbase, and I can’t wait to get going. I am looking forward to getting stuck in here and working with the staff and my team mates.

"We are not where we would like to be in the table at the moment, and we want to start picking up results in our upcoming games."

City’s sporting director Liam Buckley added: "We are very pleased to get Ollie on board for the rest of the season. He will add competition to our squad and I feel he is a very good signing for us. He brings a good bit of experience to the squad and I am looking forward to working with him."