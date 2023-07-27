Cork City announce loan signing of goalkeeper Ollie Byrne 

Byrne is likely to see minutes in a City shirt sooner rather than later, and will become the fifth goalkeeper to take their position between the sticks for the Rebel Army this term.
Cork City announce loan signing of goalkeeper Ollie Byrne 

NEW ADDITION: Ollie Byrne. Pic: CorkCityFC

Thu, 27 Jul, 2023 - 16:17
Shane Donovan

Cork City have announced the loan signing of goalkeeper Ollie Byrne from English outfit Altrincham FC. 

Byrne joins on loan having previously played for Connah’s Quay Nomads, Blackburn Rovers, Cardiff City, and Manchester United’s academy side. 

The 25-year-old 'keeper arrives with a number of years of experience having won two Welsh Premier titles. He has also featured in Champions League & Europa League qualifiers.

Byrne is likely to see minutes in a City shirt sooner rather than later, and will become the fifth goalkeeper to take their position between the sticks for the Rebel Army this term. 

If named to start against Shelbourne on Friday night, he will follow in the footsteps of Celtic loanee Tobi Oluwayemi, academy 'keeper Daniel Moynihan, current first-team 'keeper Jimmy Corcoran and recent arrival, Irish under-21 international Tiernan Brooks.

Brooks was injured on debut against St. Pats just under three weeks ago. 

On joining the club, Byrne said: "I’m delighted to have signed for Cork City FC. I know that this is a massive club with a huge and dedicated fanbase, and I can’t wait to get going. I am looking forward to getting stuck in here and working with the staff and my team mates. 

"We are not where we would like to be in the table at the moment, and we want to start picking up results in our upcoming games."

City’s sporting director Liam Buckley added: "We are very pleased to get Ollie on board for the rest of the season. He will add competition to our squad and I feel he is a very good signing for us. He brings a good bit of experience to the squad and I am looking forward to working with him."

More in this section

Brighton and Hove Albion v Manchester City - Premier League - AMEX Stadium Today is a sad day for me – David Silva waves goodbye to football
Matildas stunned by Nigeria to leave Women’s World Cup hopes in balance Matildas stunned by Nigeria to leave Women’s World Cup hopes in balance
Jordan Henderson File Photos Jordan Henderson completes controversial move to Saudi Arabian side Al-Ettifaq
Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson says he is relishing the challenge after a controversial move to Saudi Arabian club Al-Ettifaq (Peter Byrne/PA)

Jordan Henderson ‘can’t wait to get going’ after controversial Saudi move

READ NOW
ie logo

Women's World Cup 2023

ie logo

Women's World Cup 2023

Your home for all the latest news, features, opinions and analysis on the Women's World Cup and Ireland's historic debut appearance.

Go

WWC logo

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd