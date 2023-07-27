'I can't thank Galway enough' - Newcastle United's rising star Alex Murphy

Former Galway United defender Murphy is thriving in his new surroundings on Tyneside.
'I can't thank Galway enough' - Newcastle United's rising star Alex Murphy

YOUNG STAR: Newcastle United defender Alex Murphy. Pic: NewcastleUnited/Twitter.

Thu, 27 Jul, 2023 - 13:05
Shane Donovan

Promising Newcastle United defender Alex Murphy has been making a bit of an impression on Tyneside since making the move across the water last summer. 

The former Galway United youngster has clearly caught the eye of Newcastle boss Eddie Howe, who handed the 19-year-old a chance to impress off the bench early in their pre-season draw with Chelsea on Wednesday. 

Replacing injured centre-half Fabian Schar after just 33 minutes, Murphy almost notched a goal en route to putting in a solid defensive display that is sure to remain in Howe's mind. 

Speaking after a hugely impressive performance, Murphy told the Newcastle media team: "Yeah, I don't think it can get much bigger than that to be fair, a team like Chelsea. It's massive. 

"Obviously, I didn't start the game, and I wasn't expecting to come on as early as I did but once I heard I was coming on, I was absolutely buzzing. I was obviously nervous, but when you get on the pitch, it's just another game really, like you're playing with your friends at home. 

"It was an unbelievable test to see [how you can fare] up against players who are playing top level in the Premier League. Unbelievable experience."

Murphy told of how his experience of playing senior football with the Tribesmen prior to his move helped hugely in making strides at Newcastle.

Plying his trade in the League of Ireland First Division under the tutelage of current Galway boss John Caulfield, Murphy made 32 appearances, primarily at left-back, but is equally comfortable at centre-back.

"I can't thank Galway enough, like. I was there for two years, I went in when I was 16, and learning off pros there every day is just so valuable, and then when you step in with these lads it's a step up again. 

"But, yeah it's unbelievable training with the seniors every day, you learn so much and you have to be on it every day."

What now? Keep pushing on, keep planting seeds in Howe's head. 

"Hopefully get more minutes, just impress again. Do my best and get in the manager's head and just make an impression."

More in this section

Manchester United v Lyon - Pre Season Friendly - Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium Rasmus Hojlund talks continue as Man United boss Erik ten Hag eyes new striker
Portugal v Vietnam: Group E - FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 Encarnação and Nazareth give Portugal lift-off and end Vietnam’s World Cup hopes
Serbia v Republic of Ireland - FIFA World Cup 2022 - European Qualifying - Group D - Rajko Mitic Stadium Ireland international Mark Travers seals loan move to Stoke City
Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson has completed his move to Saudi Arabia side Al-Ettifaq (Peter Byrne/PA)

Jordan Henderson completes controversial move to Saudi Arabian side Al-Ettifaq

READ NOW
ie logo

Women's World Cup 2023

ie logo

Women's World Cup 2023

Your home for all the latest news, features, opinions and analysis on the Women's World Cup and Ireland's historic debut appearance.

Go

WWC logo

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd