'I can't thank Galway enough' - Newcastle United's rising star Alex Murphy

Promising Newcastle United defender Alex Murphy has been making a bit of an impression on Tyneside since making the move across the water last summer.

The former Galway United youngster has clearly caught the eye of Newcastle boss Eddie Howe, who handed the 19-year-old a chance to impress off the bench early in their pre-season draw with Chelsea on Wednesday.

Replacing injured centre-half Fabian Schar after just 33 minutes, Murphy almost notched a goal en route to putting in a solid defensive display that is sure to remain in Howe's mind.

Speaking after a hugely impressive performance, Murphy told the Newcastle media team: "Yeah, I don't think it can get much bigger than that to be fair, a team like Chelsea. It's massive.

"Obviously, I didn't start the game, and I wasn't expecting to come on as early as I did but once I heard I was coming on, I was absolutely buzzing. I was obviously nervous, but when you get on the pitch, it's just another game really, like you're playing with your friends at home.

"Unbelievable, I can't thank my experiences with Galway enough" 🇱🇻



Alex Murphy speaks to NUFCTV about a fantastic performance against Chelsea and how playing with Galway United helped shape his career 📈#ItsATribalThing | @NUFC pic.twitter.com/5sRZbwCo7l — Gaillimh Aontaithe (@GalwayUnitedFC) July 27, 2023

"It was an unbelievable test to see [how you can fare] up against players who are playing top level in the Premier League. Unbelievable experience."

Murphy told of how his experience of playing senior football with the Tribesmen prior to his move helped hugely in making strides at Newcastle.

Plying his trade in the League of Ireland First Division under the tutelage of current Galway boss John Caulfield, Murphy made 32 appearances, primarily at left-back, but is equally comfortable at centre-back.

"I can't thank Galway enough, like. I was there for two years, I went in when I was 16, and learning off pros there every day is just so valuable, and then when you step in with these lads it's a step up again.

"But, yeah it's unbelievable training with the seniors every day, you learn so much and you have to be on it every day."

What now? Keep pushing on, keep planting seeds in Howe's head.

"Hopefully get more minutes, just impress again. Do my best and get in the manager's head and just make an impression."