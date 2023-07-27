Ireland international Mark Travers seals loan move to Stoke City

Republic of Ireland international goalkeeper Mark Travers has sealed a loan move to Championship outfit Stoke City from parent club Bournemouth.

Travers has been on the fringes of the Bournemouth goalkeeping standings of late, with the loan move an opportunity for the 24-year-old to get much-needed longevity between the sticks.

The 'keeper - who starred for his parent club on their ascent to the Premier League the season before last - made just 12 appearances for the Cherries in the most recent top-flight campaign.

On the move, Travers said: "This is a great opportunity to test myself in the Championship again and I'm pleased to have had the interest from Stoke City.

"It is a chance for me to play for a great manager at a really exciting time for the club, especially with the new signings that are arriving.

"I have heard good things about the club from players here now - including Ben Pearson and Enda Stevens - and others who have played here before.

"I feel like this is an exciting project and the next step in my career. The season is only just around the corner and I cannot wait to get going."

Stoke City Technical director Ricky Martin added: "For a goalkeeper of his age to have already achieved what he has in the game is rare and remarkable.

"He has featured in international football, played in the Premier League and - perhaps most importantly - was a standout performer when Bournemouth got promoted a couple of seasons ago."