Watch: Jude Bellingham scores in Real Madrid’s 2-0 win over Manchester United

Man of the match Jude Bellingham’s first goal in a Real Madrid shirt and a spectacular Joselu scissor kick saw Manchester United fall to a 2-0 defeat in Houston.

Just 24 hours on from the Red Devils youngsters’ loss to Wrexham in San Diego, Texas played host to Erik ten Hag’s first-team against the Spanish giants.

Bellingham marked his second Madrid appearance with a lovely finish against long-term admirers United, who saw Joselu acrobatically sweep home a late second.

Carlo Ancelotti’s side took control of the friendly in the sixth minute when Bellingham was put through by Antonio Rudiger to score his first goal since his recent £115million switch.

That Jude Bellingham first goal for Real Madrid is 🔥🔥🔥pic.twitter.com/M1OXrpxD4H — FansArena (@FansArena4) July 27, 2023

There were questions over whether the England international stayed onside, but there was no getting away from the quality of the touch and 18-yard clipped finish.

Madrid edged the play under the NRG Stadium roof, where goalkeeper Andre Onana looked assured on his bow but would be beaten again by former Stoke and Newcastle striker Joselu’s brilliant finish.

United complete their US tour against Borussia Dortmund in Las Vegas on Sunday, with Kobbie Mainoo looking unlikely to feature.

The 18-year-old got the nod to start on Wednesday but an early collision saw him limp off, with the midfielder making his way down the touchline as Madrid struck the opener.

Rudiger collected the ball and spotted Bellingham’s run through the middle, meeting his pass with a smart touch before lifting it over Onana. He avoided a flag for offside despite it looking a tight call.

Alejandro Garnacho cut in and fired over as United looked for a quick leveller and Mason Mount could not get a clean strike away when he had an attempt.

Madrid looked the most dangerous side, wasting an opportunity from a cutback before Vinicius Jr forced Onana into a save from a tight angle.

Marcus Rashford saw a clipped attempt across the face of goal come to nothing and tempers frayed as half-time approach.

Lisandro Martinez’s challenge on Bukayo Saka in New Jersey on Saturday angered Arsenal, just as the defender’s foul on Bellingham did just before the break.

The England midfielder got up and pushed the Argentina international, with players from both sides involved before a booking was dished out.

Bellingham was withdrawn as part of five Madrid half-time alterations, with Fernandes seeing a low ball cut out and Garnacho forced Andriy Lunin to push over a snapshot.

Ten Hag made a tranche of alterations midway through the second half and substitute Scott McTominay followed a marauding run from the halfway line with a shot at Lunin.

Those changes swayed the momentum Madrid’s way, with Onana shifting his feet well to deny Joselu before the summer signing went close again.

Diogo Dalot cleared off the line before Antony ripped a left-footed shot over and Bruno Fernandes tried his luck at the end end.

There would be one final goal but it came at the wrong end from a United perspective. Lucas Vazquez crossed from the right and Joselu brilliantly struck past statuesque Onana in the 89th minute.