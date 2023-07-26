Jamie McGrath terminates Wigan contract due to repeated contractual breaches

The Republic of Ireland international is now available on free transfer following issues with the Latics' previous owners
Jamie McGrath terminates Wigan contract due to repeated contractual breaches

FRESH START: Jamie McGrath has decided to terminate his contract with Wigan Athletic.

Wed, 26 Jul, 2023 - 20:11
James Whelan

Jamie McGrath has decided to terminate his contract with Wigan Athletic due to "repeated contractual breaches under the previous ownership" according to the club.

Following advice and guidance from the Players Football Association, McGrath and his former teammate Jack Whatmough have left the Latics on a free transfer despite the English League One side's best efforts.

The Republic of Ireland international made four appearances for Wigan before spending last season with Dundee United.

"Following advice and guidance from the PFA, Jack Whatmough and Jamie McGrath made the decision to terminate their contracts due to repeated contractual breaches under the previous ownership," Wigan confirmed in a statement released on Wednesday night.

"The Club made repeated efforts to retain both players, but ultimately a decision has been made to focus on the future under the new ownership in this exciting new era for Wigan Athletic.

"Both players have therefore left the club with immediate effect. We thank Jack and Jamie for their efforts whilst in a Latics shirt."

Turner's Cross to host Ireland's U21 Euros qualifier double-header in September

