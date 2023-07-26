'Young girls now have people to aspire to' - Ireland's World Cup stars inspire Cork and beyond

Just six days after Ireland’s journey at the Women’s World Cup began against Australia it was brought to an abrupt end by Canada.

Just six days after witnessing Denise O’Sullivan’s proud family kick every ball of the game in Sydney from the Woolshed Bar and grill in the heart of Cork City, we were at Turner’s Cross to see over 600 men, women and children do likewise for the match in Perth.

The venue may have been different but the anticipation and the atmosphere at the home of football on Leeside was similar to the aforementioned pub in the build-up. But that changed dramatically in the fourth minute.

“Another inviting ball in there,” boomed George Hamilton’s voice on the speakers at the Cross as Katie McCabe’s corner sailed goalwards.

“IT’S IN!” roared his co-commentator Stephanie Roche as the ball struck the inside of the far post before nestling in the net.

Cue loud roars across the nation, none of which may have been louder than the noise emanating from the Donie Forde stand.

Scarfs and many of the free Ireland flags that were handed out were quickly being raised aloft. It was Canada 0 Ireland 1. Even the persistent rain couldn’t dampen the mood.

But an hour and a half or so later it was Canada 2 Ireland 1, and the Girls in Green were officially out of the tournament.

Results at this level are the most important thing and two defeats out of two was always going to lead to an early exit.

But the results still don’t tell the full story of how Ireland – ranked 22nd in the World - held their own against the hosts ranked 10th and the Olympic Gold medal winning Canadians, who are ranked 7th. A penalty in the first game and an own goal in the second ultimately costing them dear.

In the short-term, this collection of players will learn valuable, and harsh, lessons from their first ever major tournament which should stand them in good stead as attention will soon switch to the Euro 2025 qualification campaign.

But in the long-term Ireland’s World Cup journey, which ultimately ended far too early for all concerned, is sure to have inspired the next generation of footballers in this country, particularly women.

“I think this (World Cup campaign) is massive, it is really positive,” said Danny Murphy, who was recently named as the new head of women's football at Cork City, with the task of overseeing all women’s football at the club, including the first team and academy teams.

“All these young girls now have people to aspire to. We’re getting closer but we have just got to keep continuing to improve as a nation.

“We need to keep improving what we are doing within our own league and our schoolgirls clubs to help everyone improve and keep lifting the standard of football in Ireland.

“This was brilliant. All those young girls out there watching a game like this… there are plenty of girls that are playing at this World Cup that would have only of dreamed of just being able to sit at Turner’s Cross and watch Ireland play at a Women’s World Cup.

“These young girls are going to be expectations for this to now happen all the time which is brilliant and it’s good for them that they have people to look up to.”

Niall Brett and his children Emma and Saoirse and Tess Dooley and Lily McCarthy. Picture; Eddie O'Hare

But it would not be a surprise in the weeks and months to come if a number of players in the schoolgirls and underage Women’s National Leagues decide to start shooting directly from corners and do ‘The Katie McCabe’ celebration if they score.

Unfortunately, there wasn’t much to celebrate in the tournament itself but their successful qualification campaign that brought them there and THAT goal – their first ever at a major Women’s competition – will ensure better times are to come.