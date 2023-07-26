Dion Fanning: Ireland sing a song of innocence but no gold at the end of this rainbow

If you were the superstitious type, you might have been concerned by all the pre-match emphasis on omens ahead of Ireland’s game against Canada.

RTÉ focused on the rainbow that had appeared above the Perth Rectangular Stadium before kick-off. The rainbow was mentioned twice, and if you were coming to this game with no knowledge of what had occurred in the past week or so, you might have believed there was nothing more substantial to talk about.

You might have been concerned too with this search for symbolism. Sometimes, as Freud said, a cigar is just a cigar.

The rainbow could at least be interpreted as good news in that it distinguished itself from much of the conversation around the squad since the defeat to Australia.

Some media coverage had prompted unmerited outrage in part perhaps because there was an idealised version of this World Cup experience which, with the criticism of Marissa Sheva for giving away a penalty, and the focus on the non-handshake between Ruesha Littlejohn and Caitlin Foord, seemed a long way away.

There is always a desire in Ireland among those who experienced it and those who didn’t to be transported back to the mythical days of innocence that were Italia '90.

The joy of that summer was briefly glimpsed when Katie McCabe’s corner flew into the net but then the reality became another story. It was a day of innocence and experience, with Ireland’s innocence manifesting itself as naivete as two goals were conceded which they will feel should not have been conceded.

It was fitting that it was McCabe who provided the joy and Ireland’s first goal at their first Women’s World Cup. It was McCabe, too, who, as the game slipped away, was the Irish player who was able to combine skill, fitness and composure to try to bring Ireland back into the game.

Ireland couldn’t do that and their first World Cup will be considered historic, but it is also a tournament which will be accompanied by regrets and questions. In a different age to 1990, the team had to contend with commentary that was considered unwelcome by some observers.

This may be where the rainbow came in. Ireland, like Alan Partridge outside the Travel Tavern when he didn’t get a second series, needed some positives.

But first there was another negative, the injury to Heather Payne in the warm-up which left her in tears and had Vera Pauw considering her options.

Áine O’Gorman came into the side and almost immediately, if you were tired of the negativity, there was blue sky.

O’Gorman and Lucy Quinn combined to create a chance for Kyra Carusa which resulted in a corner and Ireland’s moment of history.

McCabe’s corner was lethal and flew in over Kailen Sheridan. The goal was a positive and the performance that followed in the first half was almost as encouraging.

Ireland were energetic and creative. McCabe burst forward into the box but went down easily in the hope that there might be a touch from the defender behind her but it didn’t come.

Sinead Farrelly was excellent and as the first half went on the Ireland supporters in Perth were singing. Farrelly created a chance for Denise O’Sullivan with a stunning piece of skill. Ireland were dominant. There was no second goal, but all seemed well. With hindsight, there will be many regrets, among them the disappointment that the second goal didn’t come.

There appeared to be no threat from Canada which would also comfortably fall into the positives category, yet as Ireland had the ball there would soon be a reminder that these periods never last forever.

Canada’s equaliser came as the first half was winding down and Ireland were heading towards the interval confident they had made their mark on the tournament.

Canada hadn’t threatened that mood until deep into injury time when Megan Connolly got a touch on Julia Grosso’s cross and the ball slipped past Courtney Brosnan.

Everything changed in that instant. Canada made three changes at half time and it was the Olympic champions — which Canada had never looked like thanks to Ireland’s first-half performance — who emerged after the break. Pauw took Lucy Quinn off and, while many had wanted Abbie Larkin to be involved, there seemed to be little reason to change much of what had worked in the first half.

Pauw spoke afterwards about the damage done by the equaliser conceded just before half-time and there will be an examination now of her choices in response to that goal. She may have anticipated a falling off if she did nothing but instead the falling off accompanied the change so those decisions will be scrutinised.

When the second half began, Brosnan had to make a save quickly and it was clear that this was now a different game.

Soon Canada were ahead when Adriana Leon capitalised on some switched-off Irish defending, controlled the ball perfectly in the box and finished calmly.

There were few positives for the next 20 minutes. Canada dominated and the remarkable thing was that Ireland were still in the game, still needing only a goal to get a point and remain in the tournament.

Without it, Ireland were facing elimination and there was plenty of evidence of the gap in quality between the two sides. Ireland looked exhausted as Canada pushed on.

McCabe was the most obvious exception and she drove Ireland forward and came closest to equalising after a powerful run down the right before cutting in but her shot was deflected wide.

Ireland kept trying long-range shots — including McCabe a few minutes after her run — which told of a certain panic. In the last minute, there was a hoof forward towards Amber Barrett which told of Ireland’s desperation.

In the end, there were tears and McCabe spoke of being heartbroken. Ireland had encountered opponents with a winning edge but it doesn’t mean they won’t look back with regrets knowing how close they were in both games to achieving something.

Instead they had to come to terms with that exit. All Ireland had was that glimpse of a rainbow which promised nothing. Sometimes - every time really - a rainbow is just a rainbow.