FAI Cup Second Round Draw: Derry City to host St Pats, Cork City get Waterford

Cork City have been drawn at home against Munster rivals Waterford in the 2023 Sports Direct Men’s FAI Cup Second Round.
The draw took place on Tuesday evening and City's reward for defeating rivals Treaty United from Limerick in the first round is another clash against a provincial rival although this time the Rebel Army will be playing in front of their fans at Turner's Cross.
Elsewhere in arguably the tie of the round, cup holders Derry City will welcome St Patrick's Athletic to the Brandywell in the one and only all League of Ireland Premier Division clash at this stage.
Finally Kerry will be looking for back-to-back home victories in this competition when they face Drogheda United while the Munster Senior League's all conquering Rockmount have earned a significant day out against Bohemians at Dalymount Park.
All ties are set to take place on the weekend ending Sunday, August 20th with further details such as dates and kick-off times to be confirmed in due course.
Finn Harps v Skerries Town
Derry City v St Patrick's Athletic
UCD v Galway United
Cork City v Waterford
St Patrick's CYFC v Wexford
Bohemians v Rockmount
Kerry v Drogheda United
Bray Wanderers v Dundalk