Former Ireland international Marie Hourihan appointed head coach of Stoke City women

Former Ireland international Marie Hourihan has been appointed as the first full-time head coach of Stoke City's women's team.

The 34-year-old is joining the Potters from London Bees and will take charge of the side’s first season as a semi-professional outfit following a significant increase in funding announced in March.

Former Chelsea and Manchester City goalkeeper Hourihan won 24 caps for Ireland between 2017 and 2021 where she succeeded Emma Byrne between the sticks.

She won the WSL and the FA Cup with both Chelsea and City as well as a third FA Cup title with Birmingham City.

As part of the Premier League’s Coach Inclusion and Diversity Scheme, Hourihan will also be involved in a coaching capacity at the Potters’ Academy.

“This is an historic day for Stoke City as Marie becomes the first full-time head coach of our women’s team,” said Stoke's Technical Director Ricky Martin.

“Marie joins us at an exciting time as we look to capitalise on the squad turning semi-professional thanks to the financial commitment of our owners.

“She enjoyed a wealth of success during her professional career in England and she is transferring those experiences into her role as a coach and manager.”

Marie Hourihan added: “It’s a fantastic time to be joining Stoke City and I’m really looking forward to getting started.

“As the team embarks on a new era, we want to be extremely competitive in what promises to be an exciting division.”