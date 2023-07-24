Monday at the Women's World Cup

Monday's Games

Group G: Italy v Argentina, RTÉ Player/ITV, 7am

Group H: Germany v Morocco, RTÉ2/ITV, 9.30am

Group F: Brazil v Panama, RTÉ Player/ITV, 12pm

Ones to Watch

Italy v Argentina: Guilia Dragoni (Italy).

Barcelona midfielder Dragoni is just 16 years old and has only just made her international debut but received a shock call-up.

Germany v Morocco: Lena Oberdorf (Germany).

Having lost in the Champions League final with Wolfsburg, defensive midfielder Oberdorf, 21, will want to go one better here.

Brazil v Panama: Debinha (Brazil)

The Kansas City forward has already topped 50 goals for her country and is a great foil for teammate Marta.

Sunday's Highlights

Group E: Netherlands 1 Portugal 0

Stefanie van der Gragt’s header saw the Netherlands open their challenge with a 1-0 victory over debutants Portugal in Dunedin.

The defender beat Ines Pereira after 13 minutes but needed to wait before the effort was awarded by VAR.

Jill Roord and Danielle van de Donk missed good chances to extend the lead for the Dutch, who are without injured record scorer Vivianne Miedema. Portugal substitute Telma Encarnacao had a late effort saved by Daphne van Domselaar.

Group F: France 0 Jamaica 0

Jamaica secured their first-ever point at a Women’s World Cup by drawing 0-0 with France in their Group F opener.

The Reggae Girlz had skipper Khadija Shaw sent off late on but held on against a side 38 places higher than them in the FIFA rankings.

Kadidiatou Diani saw one shot saved by Rebecca Spencer, another deflect just wide and headed against the woodwork late on as France were left frustrated.

Group G: Sweden 2 South Africa 1

Amanda Ilestedt’s late winner saw Sweden come from behind to beat South Africa 2-1 at Wellington Regional Stadium.

The new Arsenal signing’s header came in stoppage time to break South Africa hearts after Hildah Magaia put them ahead minutes into the second half.

But Sweden, who beat England in the third-place play-off four years ago and were runners-up in 2003, recovered with Fridolina Rolfo equalising in the 65th minute. Defender Ilestedt then nodded in the winner in the 90th minute.

Quote of the Day

“I would say it is the number one result we have had so far. The number one result, men or women. Just look at the rankings. You would say this result, on this stage, has to be number one.” - Jamaica manager Lorne Donaldson.