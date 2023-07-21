Ryan Brennan sends Drogheda United through and Sligo Rovers out of FAI Cup

Brennan was a fitting match-winner having featured when the side's last met in the cup back in the 2013 final.
MATCH WINNER: Drogheda's Ryan Brennan scores a penalty. Pic Credit ©INPHO/Bryan Keane

Fri, 21 Jul, 2023 - 22:52
Barry Landy

Drogheda United 2 Sligo Rovers 1

It was fitting that as Drogheda United and Sligo Rovers met in the FAI Cup for the first time since the 2013 final Ryan Brennan, a man who played and scored in that game, settled this game at Weavers Park.

A decade ago, these two sides contested the showpiece final with Sligo producing a memorable last-gasp victory against Drogheda, then under the tutelage of one-time Republic of Ireland women’s team manager Mick Cooke.

There’s been much water under the bridge and scores of players have come and gone at each club since but two connections to that final remained at Weavers Park on Friday evening. Brennan scored, ultimately in vain, for Drogheda at the Aviva Stadium that day.

Sligo’s Anthony Elding was the injury time winner. His 17-year-old son Owen was on the bench for John Russell’s team, eagerly hoping for a debut in the competition.

The elder Elding is a prolific Rovers marksman of the past. Their current goalscorer-in-chief handed them a lead against the run of play against Drogheda.

Stefan Radosavljevic was tripped up by Gary Deegan. Max Mata scored his 12th goal of the season, and his first FAI Cup goal too, from the penalty spot.

It took United 12 minutes of the second half to level the game. Dayle Rooney dug out a cross to Adam Foley at the back post. His initial header was well saved by Luke McNicholas but the goalkeeper was powerless to prevent Foley netting the rebound.

The hosts had largely dominated the first half. Brennan, Rooney and Foley each threatened the Sligo goal on at least one occasion. Parity was the least they deserved.

Nando Pijnaker almost had Sligo in front again. His cushioned volley hit the crossbar. However, the game’s second penalty sealed the game.

Dunne dismissed Danny Lafferty after a clash with sub Kyle Robinson in the box. Brennan converted from 12 yards to send United through.

Drogheda United: Wogan; Heeney, Adegboyega, Keeley, Weir; Deegan, Noone (Robinson, 77); Foley, Markey, Rooney; Brennan.

Sligo Rovers: McNicholas; Brannefalk, Mahon, Pijnaker, Lafferty, Bolger, Morahan; Liivak (Martelo, 71), Barlow (Buckley, 71); Radosavljevic; Mata.

Referee: David Dunne

