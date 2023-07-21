Pride, frustration and a measure of how far we've come

It’s a strange feeling, this mix of pride and frustration. It’s such a compliment to this Irish team, that I was gutted following a narrow World Cup defeat against one of the tournament favourites, full of players who star for top Champions League teams. As the disappointment fades over the next few days, I know it’s pride that will rise to the surface.

Beforehand, it was quite emotional, watching on TV, seeing the teams in the tunnel, the Irish women ready to take their place on football’s biggest stage. And to see both teams smile as they heard the roars of 81,000 supporters. In that moment, you couldn’t calculate how far we’ve come.

It’s a good measure of how far we’ve come that we weren’t outplayed, weren’t in any way outclassed. First half, we were defensive, but we were defensively excellent. Very structured. Everyone knew their jobs and their responsibilities. Australia struggled to break us down and resorted to hitting long balls, overhitting long balls actually, which Louise Quinn and Niamh Fahey lapped up. These are the kinds of jobs that only look easy when everybody is doing their own job perfectly. We did concede a few corners, but we defended them well. Vera would have been very content with how the gameplan was working.

There was a niggle of worry we weren’t making enough of our own moments on the ball. Denise O’Sullivan was picking up possession in lovely pockets, with probably more time than she expected. But when she turned there weren’t many options in front of her. It wasn’t easy for her, often with three or four Australians around, to look up and see only Kyra Carusa as an option, and have to go backwards or sideways. Carusa worked tirelessly, but lacked support. Our 5-4-1 shape does become a sort of 3-5-2 when we counter, but probably not quickly enough.

It’s funny, I felt like that many times wearing an Ireland shirt too, that we often only started playing when we went 1-0 down. As underdogs we so often started games content to let the minutes pass by, holding onto what we had and not forcing anything. And we were often spurred onto the front foot by conceding. That’s what happened here too, to some extent.

The goal was so disappointing for Marissa Sheva and she was obviously distraught on the bench. I heard some of the girls express frustration that it was soft, but we can have no complaints about the decision. When you’re on the wrong side in the box, you have to be careful. Watching Sheva in the first half, you wanted her to be let off the leash a little bit, to use her lightning pace.

Australia adjusted in the second half, in midfield, where Katrina Gorry was excellent and Denise got less space. But the substitutes lifted our energy. Lucy Quinn did well and Abbie Larkin looks such a great prospect for a girl so young. She has a bright future. Both made strong cases to start against Canada.

Then we had all our chances in the last 15 minutes. Louise Quinn’s header, Katie McCabe’s moment at the end — I was certain she’d bury it. We had seven or eight corners. It’s testimony to the girls’ fitness and the preparation that we kept the pressure on until the final whistle.

It wasn’t to be, which always leaves you wondering. Did we leave it too late to truly go for the game? Taking into account they didn’t have Sam Kerr, which must have been a huge boost beforehand, did we give them a little bit too much respect?

But then, if you take chances earlier and leave ourselves open, you risk getting exposed on the counter. I wouldn’t be critical of the approach. We gave ourselves the opportunity to take something from the game in the final minutes. That's a deal we'd probably have taken before kickoff. A narrow defeat keeps the group alive too, while losing 2-0 or 3-0 would have made it very difficult to progress.

The girls will have regrets, but they’ll also know they gave everything. Every one of them wore their heart on their sleeve. It’s the kind of defeat you can put behind you quickly, recover well and focus on Canada. They will take confidence from how well they coped on this stage.

This game was also about history, about being part of a landmark moment for our country, about inspiring the next generation. I loved watching it, tense as it was. Pride is already winning the battle with frustration.