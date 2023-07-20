'We dominated possession, created a lot' said a happy Foord on Matildas win 

Ireland know where the line must be drawn but Caitlin Foord had urged her team to be mindful of their opponents’ reputation.
GETTING THE RESULT: Australia's Caitlin Foord happy to get over the line with the win against Ireland in their opening game of the World Cup. Pic: Mick O'Shea/Sportsfile

Thu, 20 Jul, 2023 - 19:29
John Fallon

Gazing through green or gold glasses as the 75,000 supporters emptied from the Sydney Olympic Stadium produced contrasting visions.

Deep in the bowels of the stadium, while Lucy Quinn and Kyra Carusa trumpeted their closeness to nicking a point, three yards away Caitlin Foord spoke a different language.

“We dominated possession, created a lot and it would have been nice to score more,” said the Arsenal attacker. “This was about getting the result and the win. That’s done and now we're happy.” 

She was also content to be waking up with no injures, despite a feisty affair ensuing.

Ireland know where the line must be drawn but Foord had urged her team to be mindful of their opponents’ reputation. Last Friday’s abandoned uncapped friendly against Colombia fuelled that perception.

“We had a fair idea of what to expect from Ireland and prepared for that,” she added. “We knew how they like to play. We prepared for it and just didn't want to get into it. Sometimes that's hard because we're a bit like that as well.” 

A few of those hefty challenges were inflicted by Katie McCabe, a player Foord soldiered alongside in the Arsenal colours.

Collegiality was parked for the international window; the Irish skipper’s refusal in the tunnel to engage in eye contact with another Gunner, in the form of Steph Catley, indicated her concentration levels. Former teammate Danielle Van Donk drew McCabe’s ire in a Champions League fixture and no history between the pair could have defused the confrontation.

“I mean she's obviously my teammate back in England, so I know what she's about,” said Catley.

“I knew what she wanted to bring. I guess a fiery battle - they gave us that, and we just didn't want to get into it. And play our game. We did that most of the time.

“I think this game was just one that we wanted to get out of the way. Now we can be friends.

“Before this game, no, we're not friends, but we can be now - unless she doesn't want to anymore.” 

Sam Kerr wasn’t on the pitch due to injury but another striker with an Irish background, Mary Fowler, made her mark. The daughter of Ballymun native Kevin, was unlucky not to add a second within a minute of the opener.

“You haven’t won the game until you get a goal,” she noted. “We have so much belief and trust in ourselves that we were willing to be patient.”

