How the Aussies saw it: 'Ireland had parked the bus, now they had to move it' 

While Vera Pauw's side won many admirers with their second-half fightback in Sydney, the home media weren't all impressed, with relief the overriding Australian emotion
How the Aussies saw it: 'Ireland had parked the bus, now they had to move it' 

KERR-PLUNKED: Australia's Sam Kerr, center, leaves the field with her teammates at the end of the Women's World Cup soccer match between Australia and Ireland at Stadium Australia in Sydney. Pic: AP Photo/Mark Baker)

Thu, 20 Jul, 2023 - 15:24
Examiner Staff

On an opening night that was supposed to revolve around one woman and one woman alone, Australia had a momentary meltdown when the news broke that captain Sam Kerr would miss their Sydney opener with Ireland. 

As it was, the Matilda's managed to get the tournament they are co-hosting and have sky-high hopes for off to a winning start without their inspirational leader. But they faced a stirring second-half onslaught from Vera Pauw's side before victory was sealed. How did the native media Down Under see it all? Simply put: job done. 

In the Sydney Morning Herald, Vince Rugari noted how the Kerr bombshell landed with "note-perfect preparation for the Matildas...derailed in the worst possible way.

"As expected, Australia had all the ball and most of the territory, with Ireland content to sit back and frustrate. But for the first half, they seemed disconnected from one another..."

But all that changed with the game's deciding moment, which Rugari noted "was not crafted by Australian ingenuity, but an Irish blunder". The penalty conceded by Marissa Sheva's clumsy tackle and dispatched brilliantly by Steph Catley saw Ireland finally open up but Rugari wasn't as impressed with the visitors' fightback.

"Ireland had parked the bus. Now they had to move it," he wrote, meaning the Matildas had "a lot more threats to deal with at the other end, when previously there were almost zero." Australia survived but "against another team, with slightly better control, it might have been different," he added.

Kieran Pender in The Guardian Australia was more complimentary. "Imposing themselves physically, the visitors brought the game to their hosts," he wrote, praising Pauw's changes on the hour, "...the momentum [shifted] towards the Irish – who had been valiant in their Women’s World Cup debut."

Ultimately it was a night when having been jarred by the late loss of their leader, all Australians were content to be up and running with three points. 

"The opening-match favourites turned underdogs turned favourites again," wrote Rugari's colleague Emma Kemp. "Shaky but with three points banked at a home World Cup. Everything they could have asked for, without the finish of Sam Kerr."

More in this section

Australia v Republic of Ireland - FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 Group B How they rated in Ireland v Australia: O'Sullivan and McCabe carry the load
Australia v Republic of Ireland - FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 Group B Battling Ireland pay penalty in World Cup opener against Matildas 
New Zealand upset Norway in Women's World Cup opener New Zealand upset Norway in Women's World Cup opener
<p>MOVING ON: Republic of Ireland manager Vera Pauw after the game with Australia. Picture: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile</p>

Proud Pauw laments 'one mistake' in defeat to Australia

READ NOW
ie logo

Women's World Cup 2023

ie logo

Women's World Cup 2023

Your home for all the latest news, features, opinions and analysis on the Women's World Cup and Ireland's historic debut appearance.

Go

WWC logo

Latest

IE Podcast Logo

THE GAELIC FOOTBALL SHOW LIVE

GAELIC FOOTBALL SHOWLIVE

Join Paul Rouse, Maurice Brosnan and James Horan, with guests on tour as the buildup hots up to the All-Ireland football final.

dalo headshot

Buy tickets now

KILLARNEY

The Events Centre, Great Southern Hotel on July 25 @ 7.30pm 

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd