Proud Pauw laments 'one mistake' in defeat to Australia

The Girls in Green coach saw her side open their World Cup campaign with a loss in Sydney. 
MOVING ON: Republic of Ireland manager Vera Pauw after the game with Australia. Picture: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Thu, 20 Jul, 2023 - 13:44
Examiner Sport

Vera Pauw praised her side's fighting spirit in their narrow defeat to World Cup hosts Australia on Thursday and said she expected the game to be decided by one error.

Ireland lost out thanks to a second-half penalty, which was converted by Arsenal's Steph Catley. 

Ireland full back Marissa Sheva brought down the onrushing Hayley Raso in the box and was left in tears on the bench after her substitution.

"It's very disappointing," Pauw told Tony O'Donoghue on RTÉ Sport afterwards.

"We said at half-time this is a game that will be decided on one mistake, whether it's them or us. And that's what happened."

"I don't know [if it was penalty]," she continued, "I haven't seen it on the bench. I will have to review it."

Ireland took the game to the Matildas with Katie McCabe's corners causing issues, Megan Connolly going close with a free kick and Louise Quinn heading goalwards. Pauw insisted she is proud of her side's resolve against the 10th rank team in the world. 

"I'm very proud of that," she said. "We brought on Abbie (Larkin) and Lucy (Quinn) to get more pressure forward. To have fresh legs there. They came on very, very well. We put more pressure on them with Louise (Quinn) up front. But you need to have a little bit of luck."

Read More

Battling Ireland pay penalty in World Cup opener against Matildas 

"I think a draw would have been a reasonable result. But that doesn't count. I think everyone is proud that we are part of the top nations. We can only grow from this," she added. 

It's Canada next up for Ireland next week.

Australia v Republic of Ireland - FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 Group B

How they rated in Ireland v Australia: O'Sullivan and McCabe carry the load

READ NOW
