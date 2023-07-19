Like Grealish and Rice, the loss of Mary Fowler may pain Ireland

The Manchester City star is blossoming into the kind of elite international striker that leaves Ireland fans lamenting 'what if?'
Like Grealish and Rice, the loss of Mary Fowler may pain Ireland

NEW ALLEGIANCES: Mary Fowler of Australia celebrates with team-mate Sam Kerr, left, after scoring her side's first goal during the women's international friendly match between Republic of Ireland and Australia in 2021. Pic: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Wed, 19 Jul, 2023 - 21:43
John Fallon

As much as Ireland fans lament the loss of Jack Grealish and Declan Rice, the impact of Mary Fowler slipping through their grasp to Australia may be there for the world to see tonight.

The three Fowler siblings, Ciara, Quivi and Mary, were all involved in FAI camps during their formative years but only the latter didn’t feature in an international match.

She’s stuffed plenty into a life that only left its teens in February, making her senior Matildas debut at 15, moving to France alone for a stint at Montpellier before joining Manchester City. She overshadowed captain Sam Kerr last Friday by replacing her against France and drilling home the winner in a friendly. against France

Mary spent a couple of years living in Dublin, attending school in Ballymun where her father was born and her granddad, also named Kevin, remains a resident.

Irish schools’ coaches spotted her talent and Colin Bell recognised the grounds for real potential.

He’s also at the World Cup, only in charge of South Korea rather than Ireland. He quit as boss in the summer of 2019 as the financial and governance issues smothered the organisation and he was offered the assistant coach’s vacancy at Huddersfield Town, then a Premier League club.

Watching Mary play against his Korean team in their 2-1 Asian Cup victory over the Matildas 18 months ago brought Bell’s mind back to a meeting in the Citywest Hotel ahead of his final game at the helm.

“I capped Ciara when managing Ireland’s U17s but also had Mary in our FAI home-based training sessions,” explained the Englishman.

“You could clearly see the quality Mary had but we were aware she could play for three countries. She was only turned 15 when I had a three-hour meeting with her Dad Kevin about the possibility of her representing Ireland.

“What I offered was to bring her into our final game of the World Cup qualifiers against Northern Ireland at Tallaght. I wasn’t guaranteeing her to start that match but would definitely involve her by giving her a debut.

“There was a lot going on for the family at the time and they declined that opportunity.” 

Fowler instead lined out for her birth country that year but, as it was only a non-competitive fixture, Bell's successor Vera Pauw made one last attempt to enlist her without success.

“Imagine the Ireland with Mary in it,” Bell wondered aloud this week, ahead of his team’s opener against Colombia next Tuesday. “She was in the same quality level of Grealish and Rice for the men’s team, a player with huge potential who can become world-class. I joked with my assistant last Friday when watching the France game that we taught her that skill of killing a pass dead at our sessions in Dublin. I said hi to her when we played Australia last year.” 

One that got away, someone who unlike Kerr, also eligible for Ireland through her granddad, thought long and hard before settling on her international allegiance.

More in this section

Liverpool v Nottingham Forest - Premier League - Anfield Henderson and Mahrez latest to join the Saudi gold rush 
Cork City v Dundalk - SSE Airtricity Men's Premier Division Cork City's FAI Cup tie with Treaty United rescheduled 'on compassionate grounds'
Benjamin Mendy court case Defender Benjamin Mendy signs for Lorient after being cleared of rape
<p>DUTCH DELIGHT: Manchester United's Donny van de Beek celebrates scoring their side's first goal of the game during the pre-season friendly match at Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh. Pic: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire</p>

'It was great' - Van de Beek back with a bang for United

READ NOW
ie logo

Women's World Cup 2023

ie logo

Women's World Cup 2023

Your home for all the latest news, features, opinions and analysis on the Women's World Cup and Ireland's historic debut appearance.

Go

WWC logo

Latest

IE Podcast Logo

THE GAELIC FOOTBALL SHOW LIVE

GAELIC FOOTBALL SHOWLIVE

Join Paul Rouse, Maurice Brosnan and James Horan, with guests on tour as the buildup hots up to the All-Ireland football final.

dalo headshot

Buy tickets now

KILLARNEY

The Events Centre, Great Southern Hotel on July 25 @ 7.30pm 

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd