Cork City's FAI Cup tie with Treaty United rescheduled 'on compassionate grounds'

Cork City's FAI Cup clash against Treaty United has been postponed by a day, the FAI have confirmed.
City were initially set to make the trip to Limerick to take on Treaty in the first round of the Cup on Friday night but the Rebel Army requested for the fixture to be rescheduled following the tragic passing of striker Ruairí Keating's father last weekend.
The Leesiders' base in Bishopstown will be closed on Thursday as the funeral takes place in Louisburgh, County Mayo and the match has now be re-arranged for Saturday at 2pm.
In a statement, the FAI announced: "The Football Association of Ireland can confirm that this Friday’s Sports Direct Men’s FAI Cup fixture between Treaty United and Cork City at Markets Field has been rescheduled for Saturday at 14:00 following a request from Cork City on compassionate grounds after the recent passing of Ruairí Keating’s father Ciaran.
"Both Clubs and the FAI appreciate the understanding of supporters at this difficult time. Tickets purchased for the original fixture will remain valid for the new date."