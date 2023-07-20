Dundalk hoping to make home advantage count against Magpies

Stephen O’Donnell is confident that home advantage will prove the difference when his Dundalk side take on Bruno’s Magpies in their Europa Conference League second leg
HOME COMFORTS: Dundalk head coach Stephen O'Donnell. File pic: Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

Thu, 20 Jul, 2023 - 07:05
James Rogers

Stephen O’Donnell is confident that home advantage will prove the difference when his Dundalk side take on Bruno’s Magpies in their Europa Conference League first qualifying round second leg tie at Oriel Park on Thursday.

The match with the Gibraltar outfit is evenly poised following a scoreless draw in Victoria Stadium a week ago but the Lilywhites head coach is hopeful the Co Louth men can finish the job they started on their own patch.

“We’re playing at home. We’ve a very good home record over the last 18 months. That’s an advantage for us,” said the 37-year-old.

“The game is going to have to be won rather than relying on Magpies losing. We have to go and get the job done and win but we also know they carry a threat. They’ll be flying over thinking ‘we’ve a good chance’ and we’re conscious of that but we also know our capabilities.

“It’s finely poised, it’s 0-0, there’s no away goals. It’s a match off scratch come Thursday,” said O’Donnell.

Dundalk are hopeful Cameron Elliott can return to the squad but new signing Darren Brownlie remains unavailable while Keith Ward, Robbie Benson and John Mountney are all out through injury.

