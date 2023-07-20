Dundalk hoping to make home advantage count against Magpies

Stephen O’Donnell is confident that home advantage will prove the difference when his Dundalk side take on Bruno’s Magpies in their Europa Conference League first qualifying round second leg tie at Oriel Park on Thursday.

The match with the Gibraltar outfit is evenly poised following a scoreless draw in Victoria Stadium a week ago but the Lilywhites head coach is hopeful the Co Louth men can finish the job they started on their own patch.