Update: Denise O'Sullivan winning race to be fit for Ireland's World Cup opener

Denise O’Sullivan is winning her race to be fit in time for Ireland's Women's World Cup opener against Australia on Thursday.

The playmaker was hospitalised last Friday following a stamp by Colombia’s Lorena Bedoya in their behind closed doors friendly which put her participation in the tournament in serious doubt.

But the Cork native has now completed two training sessions in recent days and everything is going according to plan in terms of her return to play procedure. O'Sullivan will take full part in training in Sydney on Wednesday, the eve of Ireland's historic clash against the co-hosts, which will be played in front of over 80,000 fans at the Accor Stadium.