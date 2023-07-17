Stephen McCarthy's nine favourite pictures from Ireland's World Cup qualifying campaign

We thought they were going to be the first Ireland women’s squad to do it. Win and they’re in the playoffs for the Euros. It seemed like this was going to be their time, to edge closer to qualifying for a first major tournament. But from the first whistle nothing went their way. From the own goal to Katie, who you would normally put your house on to score, missing this penalty, it just wasn’t to be their night. But in the aftermath Vera Pauw told her devastated players that they would use this disappointment to qualify for the World Cup.

One that got away: Irish-eligible Mary Fowler with her granddad after scoring twice for Oz in Tallaght. Pic credit: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

I heard in the buildup to the match that Mary Fowler could’ve played for Ireland, so I kept it on my mind to get some pictures of her. Afterwards, I was taking some pictures of the Ireland players celebrating a big win when I noticed Fowler with her jersey in her hands heading towards the corner of the stadium. I assumed she was going over to her family, and it turned out she was meeting her Grandfather Kevin Fowler who is from Ballymun. It’s not the best photo but it was a lovely moment and I’ve heard since that it’s hanging up on their wall at home. That’s what this job is about, capturing memories.

Catching up: Niamh Farrelly and Katie McCabe enjoying a coffee in Helsinki. Pic credit: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile.

This was before the huge game against Finland and as you can see it was quite cold in Helsinki. This is just a reminder that even though they are high profile footballers, they are also just normal people. This is an authentic moment between two friends, who have known each other since they were young, catching up over a coffee.

Match winners: Megan Connolly and Denise O'Sullivan after their goals helped Ireland to a big win in Finland. Pic credit: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile.

I think this made the front page, but I guess it had to because they are both from Cork! No, Megan and Denise were the two goal-scorers on the night Ireland really started to believe they could qualify for the World Cup after beating their biggest rivals for a playoff spot away from home. It was Ireland’s biggest win in years and the two just happened to come together and react to my camera shortly after full-time. This one picture tells the story of the game.

Standing with Ukraine: Pre-Gothenburg line-up with Ukraine poster. Pic credit: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

This wasn’t that long after we were in Ukraine ourselves. We stayed in Kiev city centre, we walked around the local area, went for a coffee as normal and met really nice people. Everything was amazing for us there. Then 18 months later the players are lifting this banner before another huge fixture in Sweden having seen some horrific images of the devastation at a place we visited. This was a powerful image, particularly with the yellow and blue backdrop from the Swedish fans.

Outbelieve: Denise and Katie embrace after Finland win that clinched playoff. Pic credit: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile.

Sometimes you do get lucky as a photographer. At the full-time whistle, just after securing a World Cup playoff place with a win against Finland in Dublin, I was waiting on reactions of the players that were near me. Then I saw two of our most influential players behind this achievement embracing with the slogan ‘Outbelieve’, which has become an important saying for this group, in the background. Denise and Katie’s reaction showed what it really meant.

Hometown hero: Amber Barrett touches the black armband after scoring the crucial goal against Scotland at Hampden Park. Pic credit: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

It was a sombre time given the tragedy in Creeslough four days earlier. There was a minute’s silence in training in the build-up to this match where a win would send Ireland to the World Cup. I think that was the slowest goal I’ve ever seen scored! When it hit the net, I ran from my corner, along the end-line behind the goal to try and get a picture of Amber celebrating. I still joke with her now that she was running away from me. But for her to score and then to touch the armband was a special moment and a fitting tribute to those back home in Donegal.

Two leaders: Ireland manager Vera Pauw and New Zeland prime minister Jacinda Ardern at the World Cup draw.

Just a few days after that win in Glasgow and suddenly I was in New Zealand for the World Cup draw. I would’ve been there anyway on assignment with FIFA, but the trip was more worthwhile seeing who Ireland would get. I was asked to take pictures of Jacinda Ardern – the New Zealand Prime Minister – and as I was following her when she met none other than Vera Pauw. Two great leaders meeting for a chat. Vera quickly asked me for a copy of the photo!

Next stop World Cup: Kate McCabe on the plane to Australia Pic credit: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile.

A few years earlier the Irish women’s team were forced to change their tracksuits in the airport toilets at the end of an international break. Now Katie was leading them to the World Cup. It shows how far they and the association has come. Katie, and Denise as well, are world class talents who are finally getting the credit and opportunities they deserve. And I think we will see something special from this team in the next couple of weeks.