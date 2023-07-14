Finn Harps come from behind to defeat Cobh in a seven goal thriller

Finn Harps 4 Cobh Ramblers 3

Teenager Sean O’Donnell fired in the winner as Finn Harps came from behind to defeat third placed Cobh Ramblers 4-3 in a thrilling Division One encounter in Ballybofey.

This was only a second home win of the season for Harps who move up from ninth to eighth while for third placed Cobh it ended a fine run of five games unbeaten.

The in-form Wilson Waweru headed past Tim Hiemer for his fourth goal in five matches as Cobh went ahead on nine minutes.

Harps responded well and midfielder Tony McNamee, on his first appearance since signing back for the Donegal club, was involved in the equaliser in the 20th minute.

From a free, McNamee laid the ball off for Ryan Flood whose deflected shot flew into the back of the net to lift the spirits of the Finn Park faithful on a wet, dreary evening.

But the celebrations were short-lived as Waweru struck again just four minutes later with a stunning flick to make it 2-1.

Harps were back on level terms again with Flood also getting his second as he banged home a penalty on 39 minutes.

Harps then took the lead in the 56th minute. Sean O’Donnell’s initial shot was parried by Lee Stacey and Patrick Ferry, following up, duly obliged and tucked the ball home for his first goal for Harps.

Cobh made it 3-3 on 67 minutes with Mikie Rowe, on his debut, finding the target, before O’Donnell forced the ball home after Steacy was unable to hold a Max Hutchison cross on 72 minutes - and that proved to be the winner.

Finn Harps: Hiemer; McCallion, Makinson, Wara; Watson, Doherty, Hutchison (Porter, 78), McNamee (Baba, 90+5), Flood; Ferry (Banda, 69) , O’Donnell.

Cobh Ramblers: Steacy; McCarthy, Lyons (Desmond, 89), Frahill, Browne; Holland, Phillips (McKevitt, 89), Kervick (Casey, 77), Rowe, Larkin (Byrne, 77), Waweru.

Referee: A. Patchell (Dublin).