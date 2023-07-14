Wexford too strong for Seasiders  

Bray Wanderers 0 Wexford FC 3

Ten-man Wexford picked up their first ever win at the Carlisle Grounds to open up the play-off race in the SSE Airtricity Men’s First Division.

With the venue having survived the deluge of rain that fell throughout the day, the away team left with all three points after seven previous failed attempts against nine men Bray.

With Republic of Ireland Senior manager Stephen Kenny in attendance, he got to see his son Eoin Kenny come off the bench and grab the Slaneysiders third in the 95th minute.

Wexford took the lead after just 70 seconds.

From Dane Massey’s heavy back pass, Wanderers goalkeeper Stephen McGuinness’ heavy touch allowed Kian Corbally to nip in and score into an open goal.

But they were dealt a blow as top scorer Aaron Dobbs was stretchered off with a head/neck injury in the 35th minute – which led to ten minutes of stoppage time.

The Seasiders handed debuts to new signings Yoyo Mahdy and Seán Quinn in two changes after last week's draw away to Finn Harps.

The Slaneysiders, after their 4-1 home loss last week to Athlone Town, made four changes including a debut for Irish U19 custodian goalkeeper Owen Mason who was brought in on loan from Mansfield Town.

It got worse for the Wicklow outfit as skipper Dane Massey saw red in the 59th minute by bringing down Wexford sub Thomas Oluwa as last man just outside the home penalty area.

Having joined on loan from Waterford just hours before kick-off, the visitors sealed the points on 69 when Oluwa held off several opponents to fire in low from 16-yards.

Former Seagull Darragh Levingston was dismissed on 82 for a second yellow before Bray finished with nine men as Jack Hudson was set off in 87.

Bray Wanderers: McGuinness; Murphy, Hudson, Massey, O’Sullivan; Crowley, Quinn (Groome 62); Craven (Webster 62); Feeney (Shortt 81), Mahdy (Lovic 62), Butcher (Lyons 62).

Wexford FC: Mason; Webb, O’Malley, Browne, Crawford; Boyle; Corbally, Darragh Levingston, Piper, Hanratty (Chambers 87); Dobbs (Oluwa 35 – Kenny 90).

Referee: Marc Lynch (Galway).