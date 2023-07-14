Drogheda cruise to victory over UCD

UCD 1 Drogheda United 3

An audacious goal of the night from Ryan Brennan was the highlight as Drogheda United cruised to victory at the UCD Bowl.

Conor Keeley and Adam Foley added further strikes to give Drogheda their first win in four games to complete a hat-trick of wins over the Students. The victory moves Kevin Doherty’s side above Sligo Rovers to seventh place. And five points clear of Cork City in the relegation play-off place ahead of their trip to Sligo on Saturday night.

Barring a miracle, UCD looked doomed as Andy Myler’s side remain 14 points adrift at the bottom of the table.

Among three changes from their 4-0 loss to Shelbourne last week, College gave a debut to new signing Eanna Clancy who played on the right of a back three in a change of formation by boss Myler.

And the Students started positively, pinning Drogheda in early on to force the first corner of the game. Jake Doyle then volleyed wide to register the game’s opening shot in anger.

Unchanged from their impressive 0-0 draw with champions Shamrock Rovers last week, the visitors were slow to settle. But they came alive on 15 minutes to mine the first promising opening of the game. Evan Weir got forward from left-back to thread a ball through for the run of Brennan. UCD skipper Jack Keaney got across promptly to avert the danger as Brennan was about to pull the trigger.

It was a mere reprieve as a now dominant Drogheda carved the home side open to take the lead four minutes later. Right-back Luke Heeney’s ball down the right found Adam Foley in acres of space. The cross was arrowed in low to the near post where Brennan, playing centre-forward since Freddie Draper departure, scored with a delightful reverse flick with his right foot for his third goal of the season.

Drogheda doubled their lead from their third corner of the game on 26 minutes. Brennan did well to head the delivery back out to Dayle Rooney. The ball was quickly recycled back into the area where Keeley scored with a crisp half volley for a fine first goal of the season for the big centre-back.

Ragged at the back, UCD were fortunate not to concede again eight minutes later. Skipper Gary Deegan and Darragh Markey combined to feed Heeney on the right whose cross was volleyed wide in spectacular fashion by the off balance Brennan.

UCD were carved open all too easily once more on 37 minutes. Weir again attacked from the back with Markey and Rooney working the ball back to put him on goal. Goalkeeper Kian Moore got the slightest of contact to deflect the shot out across goal for another corner.

In a slow burner of a second half it was the 66th minute before either side got a real sight of goal. Heeney’s hoofed clearance gave substitute Kyle Robinson an early opening on his debut. A one-two with Rooney didn’t quite come off as Robinson, stretching, couldn’t connect with the return pass.

But Drogheda soon put the game to bed in the 72nd minute. Markey’s floated free kick was nodded back across goal by Manny Adegboyega for Foley to score with a stooping header for his fourth goal in five games.

Mikey Raggett and Sean Brennan combined on the left to set up substitute Danu Kinsella-Bishop for UCD’s 83rd minute consolation.

UCD: Moore; Clancy (Bowden, 30), Keaney, Gallagher (Barr, 63); Verdon, Wells; Babb (Behan, 56), Brennan, Dempsey; Raggett, Doyle (Kinsella-Bishop, h-t).

Drogheda United: Wogan; Heeney, Keeley, Adegboyega, Weir; Noone, Deegan; Foley (Leddy, 74), Markey (McNally, 62), Rooney (Davies, 77); Brennan (Robinson, 62).

Referee: Gavin Colfer (Dublin).