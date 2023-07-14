Lee Carsley: Stephen Kenny is doing a good job under tough circumstances

Lee Carsley believes Stephen Kenny is doing a good job as Republic of Ireland manager ”under tough circumstances” and admits becoming the Irish boss in the future has not crossed his mind.

Speaking to RTÉ 2’s sports radio show Game On, Carsley, who recently led the England U21s to European glory without conceding a single goal, has been linked with the top job in Irish football should the FAI decide to part company with Kenny.

But the former Ireland midfielder has backed Kenny given the quality of players the Dubliner now has at his disposal compared to when he was involved.

“To be honest it’s not something that I have thought about,” declared Carsley.

“Stephen Kenny’s in the job and he’s doing a good job under tough circumstances thinking of the pool of players from my generation that they had to pick from compared to now.

“There's definitely a transition that's going on. I’m concentrating on what I’m doing now and not looking too far ahead.”

Carsley won 40 caps during his international career including one appearance at the 2002 World Cup in South Korea and Japan when he came on as a substitute during Ireland’s 3-0 win against Saudi Arabia.

The former Everton playmaker confirmed he will be watching when the Girls in Green compete in their first ever finals in the coming weeks.

“It’s a surreal experience,” he continued.

“You think about playing in the World Cup in the garden don’t you when you’re small and you score the winning goal.

“I remember ourselves watching the opening game over in Japan and thinking ‘My god, we’re at the World Cup!’ It’s a pinnacle of a player’s career. To get some match minutes is such an achievement, it’s something that I will definitely be watching this summer.

“They are proud days. I often look back and I’m sure out of those 40 caps I had at least three or four good games.”