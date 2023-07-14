Kai Havertz: 'When you come to a club like this they want to win the biggest things'

Kai Havertz is hoping to provide Arsenal with the extra push they need to topple Manchester City’s dominance in the Premier League and go one better on last season.

The German made the switch across London following a disappointing season at Chelsea but the Champions League winner has renewed optimism that he can give Mikel Arteta exactly what he is craving.

Havertz made his Arsenal debut in the friendly draw in Nuremberg as Arsenal kicked off their pre-season preparations ahead of another tilt at overhauling Manchester City.

“Arsenal is a very big club,” Havertz told reporters following the draw in Germany.

“To play here now, of course, is a dream and I’m really happy to be with this group.

“I’m here now for four days and I feel already very welcome. I’m happy to be with the boys now.

Havertz’s motivation for making the move across the capital spurns from a desire to take Arsenal closer to the Premier League title, while hailing the club’s implementation of young stars.

“You saw already what Arsenal achieved last year,” he continued.

“It’s a young group and from outside when I watched them last year it was always fun to watch them. I felt the energy behind the club, it’s an historic club.

“It’s great now to be here and hopefully we’re going to have a good time and hopefully achieve a lot of things.

“From the outside it always looked like a big family. I felt the energy when we always played against them.

“It was always so tough to play against them because you felt the togetherness of the players and, from the first second, I felt very welcome.

“This club has a big, big history. Last year they went very close. To be honest from the outside I thought they were going to make it.

“Obviously when you are part of the group you want to achieve the biggest things and, of course, that’s one of the goals.

“We have to look step by step. We have to get the fitness back and I have to also get used to the players in attack and movement but I’m going to give everything.

Havertz has no regrets in leaving Chelsea and is keen to forget the disappointment of last season as he eyes a fresh challenge in north London.

“When you come to a club like this they want to win the biggest things,” he added.

“Especially when you see the players and the talent that this team has. They showed already last year big, big qualities.

“I want to come in and be a big, big part of this and play my best game and to help the team win as many games as possible.

“It was not the best season for Chelsea last year. I have to say I’m always going to be thankful for the club. I'm always going to be thankful for the fans as well.

“I had a very nice three years, maybe from the outside it doesn’t always look like this but it was 100% the right step to go there three years ago but now I’ve completed this move - now my full focus is on the time at Arsenal.

“I’m going to give everything for the club to hopefully achieve something big.”