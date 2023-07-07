New-look Harps held at home by Bray 

Finn Harps 0 Bray Wanderers 0

Recently signed striker BJ Banda - who was a hero for the Finn Harps back in 2015 when he got the winner in a promotion play-off against Limerick - got a great ovation on his return to Ballybofey - but even he couldn’t find the touch to see off Bray Wanderers in an absorbing contest.

Roared on by the Finn Park faithful, Banda injected some added zest into Harps’ play and looked a real threat in the final quarter.

But Harps had to be content with another scoreless draw, and remain ninth in the table.

Harps boss Dave Rogers, who has been very active in the transfer window, gave debuts to five players, Scott Wara, Daniel Stokoe, Max Hutchison, Patrick Ferry and Matty Makinson, as his side bid to improve on a disappointing home record that had seen them win only once all season.

Bray, meanwhile, showed three changes, with Harry Groome - who had already scored twice against Harps this season, back in action while Jack Hudson made his 50th appearance.

The seagulls also gave a debut to 19-year-old Nadre Butcher, a Barbados international, whose clearance came through just in time to permit a start.

The visitors began positively with Conor Crowley whipping in a corner that was met by a Ben Feeney header but Ryan Flood was well positioned to clear.

And the industrious Max Murphy then fired in a dipping shot that forced Tim Heirmer to show his reflexes as he tipped the ball over the bar.

Harps then settled and Sean O’Donnell and Makinson threatened while O’Donnell had a claim for a penalty dismissed following an intervention by Bray captain Dane Massey.

The Wicklow side could have taken the lead just before the break but Hiemer did well to block a Feeney effort on goal following a corner.

And Heimer was called into action again to produce a fine save to thwart a Hudson volley early in the second half.

Banda lifted Harps after he came on in the 57th minute and was soon involved in the action forcing Stephen McGuinness into making an important save.

Both sides had chances late on but it ended all square.

Finn Harps: Heimer, McCallion, Flood, Stokoe (Baba, 74 mins), Doherty, O’Donnell (Banda, 57 mins), Ferry (McLaughlin, 86 mins), Watson, Hutchison (Porter, 86 mins), Makinson, Wara.

Bray Wanderers: McGuinness, O’Sullivan, Hudson, Crowley, Groome, Lyons (Thompson, 70 mins), Massey, Feeney, Craven, Murphy, Butcher.

Referee: R. Dowling (Dublin)