Jonathan Afolabi's late strike wins five-goal thriller for Bohemians

Bohemians 3 Dundalk 2

As the sun beamed down on a sold-out Dalymount Park, fourth and fifth in the league played out a dramatic end-to-end encounter with Jonathan Afolabi proving the hero with a late winner for Bohemians.

Both sides on different trajectories of late, the hosts desperately searching for a win to reinvigorate their season and the visitors winning four and drawing one in their last five, the prize of European football for next season was firmly on both sets of minds.

The home side got the reward their excellent start deserved with a quarter of an hour played. James McManus timed his run to the edge of the area perfectly, to control and slot home from Afolabi’s drilled cut back.

But less than ten minutes later, and against the run of play, Dundalk found an equaliser when Johannes Yli-Kokko showed an incredible touch and turn to spin past Krystian Nowak before calmly slotting past the onrushing James Talbot.

Just after the half hour it was the visitors who got themselves in front. Archie Davies delivered a top drawer cross from deep on the right wing and straight onto the head of Connor Malley, who powered home a header from close range.

A second half reaction from the Gypsies was slow in coming and frustration grew around Phibsboro. The home side huffed and puffed but Shepperd remained untested in the Dundalk goal.

It wasn’t until the hour mark that Bohs began to force the visitors back but just like the first half they were almost undone with some sloppy defending. In almost a carbon copy to the second goal, Davies again delivered a beautiful cross into the danger area but it was just inches away from the head of the diving Yli-Kokko.

Both sides went close with a quarter of an hour remaining as the tension ramped up. Firstly, Afolabi fluffed his lines having found a yard of space in the box from substitute Kris Twardek’s cross, before ex-Bohs man Daniel Kelly got across his marker but couldn’t turn John Martin’s pick-out on target.

With 10-minutes remaining, a scrappy second half finally came to life and it was Bohs’ turn to flip the game on its head. Substitute John O’Sullivan netted a huge equaliser, finishing brilliantly from man-of-the-match James McManus low cross before Afolabi grabbed the winner as he raced through on goal before showing a cool head to slip the ball under Sheppard.

Bohemians: Talbot, Buckley, Nowak, Radkowski, Kirk, Connolly (Clarke 61), McManus, McDonnell (O’Sullivan, 70), McDaid (Twardek 70), Flores, Afolabi.

Dundalk: Shepperd, Davies, Annesley, Muller, Leahy, Kelly (O’Kane 83), Sloggett (Ward 84), Doyle (Lewis 83), Yli-Kokko (Martin 72), Malley, Hoban.

Referee: Rob Hennessy.