Patching makes Sligo pay the penalty with late winner

DERRY CITY 2 SLIGO ROVERS 1

Will Patching broke Sligo Rovers hearts at the Brandywelll, the Derry City substitute driving a penalty past man of the match Luke McNicholas to give the home side their first win in eight games.

Ravaged by injury, John Russell's side will find this a hard defeat to accept given that McNichols has saved a penalty before Patching ultimately decided things in the late, late stages.

For Derry, the win will give Ruaidhri Higgins' side a great boost as they now prepare to fly to the Faroe Island for next Thursday night's European encounter.

Minutes from the end, Sligo defender Nano Pijnaker brought down Derry sub, Cian Kavanagh before Patching brought the Brandywell to life.

It had been one of Derry's former players, Danny Lafferty, who netted the equaliser during the latter stages of an entertaining first half.

But during the latter stages of the game the hosts pounded the Sligo defence with McNicholas saving the first penalty as he produced a stunning performance.

With both sides enjoying decent periods of possession, neither side serious threatened during the early stages before Derry broke the deadlock on the half-hour with a superbly-crafted team goal.

Michael Doherty had been impeded by Greg Bolger just inside the half-way line but referee Neil Doyle opted to play the advantage. Brandon Kavanagh gained possession before threading the perfect pass into the path of Jamie McGonigle.

The striker took the ball in his stride and gleefully guided it past the advancing Sligo keeper. Luke McNicholas.

Boosted by the goal, Duffy burst into the danger area four minutes later but his shot, from an acute angle, was palmed clear by McNicholas. The Sligo keeper denied Duffy again in the 36th minute when he got down low to smother the shot from close range.

Five minutes before the break Sligo silenced the attendance when one of Derry's own, Lafferty, netted a superb goal when on the counter. Niall Morahan sent him scampering clear and his superb low drive from just outside the area screamed into Brian Maher's net.

However, controversy was to arrive on the stroke of half-time when Sligo's New Zealander, Nando Pijnaker, appeared to have brought Doherty crashing down to earth in a last-man tackle.

As the big crowd expected a straight red card from the referee, Mr. Doyle opted for the yellow version and from the free-kick, McNicholas produce another outstanding save when diverting Doherty's shot over his cross bar.

Sligo opened the second half on the front foot and Lafferty went so close on two further occasions but he failed to hit the target when in an advanced position.

In the 59th minute Sligo's Frank Liivak had a great chance to take the lead but he failed to take advantage as Cameron McJannet managed to get a foot to the shot.

In the 70th minute Derry substitute Patching let fly from 25 yards but he failed to find the target as the home lot attempted to get a grip of the game.

Four minutes later Patching again went close when his curling left-foot shot skimmed over the crossbar with McNicholas beaten while Will Fitzgerald did well to block a Doherty shot from inside the box as Derry upped the pressure.

With 10 minutes remaining Doherty smashed a thunderous shot off the post and from the following corner Derry were awarded a penalty when John Mahon handled the ball inside the area.

Up stepped Doherty but McNicholas produced a superb diving save and the Sligo keeper then parried the rebound to safety to keep his side in the game. Patching, however, had the final say.

Derry City: Maher, Connolly (McEleny 84), Doherty, Boyce, Dummigan (Kavanagh 85), McJannet; Kavanagh, (McEleny 68) Diallo, Duffy, McMullen; McGonigle (Patching 65).

SLIGO ROVERS: McNicholas; Brannefalk, Mahon, Pijnaker, Lafferty (Cawley67); Bolger (Browning, 77), Morahan; Livak, Radosavljevic, Fitzgerald; Mata.

REFEREE: N. Doyle (Dublin).