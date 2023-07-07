Shamrock Rovers drop two crucial points in the title race as they are held by Drogheda

United once again proved they are a match for the champions on home soil.
ALL SQUARE: Graham Burke of Shamrock Rovers in action against Darragh Noone of Drogheda United. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Fri, 07 Jul, 2023 - 21:49
Barry Landy, Weavers Park

Drogheda United 0 Shamrock Rovers 0

Shamrock Rovers conceded more ground in the Premier Division title race as Drogheda United once again proved their match.

The Hoops arrived at Weavers Park without a win against Drogheda in five attempts. They did enjoy an FAI Cup victory at this ground last summer – but even that wasn’t secured in 90 minutes of play.

That Drogheda can boast such a record against the country’s best team tells you everything you need to know about Kevin Doherty’s battlers.

It’s five points from three games against Stephen Bradley’s team now. They have also enjoyed victories over Derry City and St Patrick’s Athletic this term.

Rovers flew out of the traps, looking like a team with a point to prove after last week’s defeat to Dundalk and given the focus on their poor recent record against Drogheda.

Rory Gaffney dragged a shot wide and Graham Burke’s long range shot tested goalkeeper Andrew Wogan. It was too hot to handle for the teenager but Conor Keeley was on hand to clear.

Darragh Nugent saw a shot blocked and Rovers looked threatening every time they went forward, especially down the flanks where wing-backs Nugent and Sean Kavanagh advanced at every opportunity.

However, Drogheda posed more questions than their illustrious visitors as the first half drew to a conclusion. For all their endeavours though, they only had weak, harmless headers from Dayle Rooney and Adam Foley to their name.

Both teams went as close as they possibly could to scoring once the game resumed. Dylan Watts let fly from the edge of the area but his shot hit the top of the bar.

Then, Luke Heeney almost produced a goal-of-the-season contender. His rasping shot from 35 yards out beat Leon Pohls but not the upright. His record of just two goals in 97 career league appearances indicates what a shock that would have been.

The away team assumed control as the second half wore on but Wogan was hardly called upon. He earned his first senior clean sheet in the process of keeping out the champions, who turn their attentions, for now, to Europe.

Drogheda United: Wogan; Heeney, Adegboyega, Keeley, Weir; Deegan, Noone; Foley, Markey, Rooney (McNally, 74); Brennan.

Shamrock Rovers: Pohls; Cleary, Lopes, Hoare; Nugent (Finn, 78) Watts, Noonan (Kenny, 61), Poom, Kavanagh; Gaffney, Burke (Greene, 78).

Referee: Kevin O’Sullivan.

