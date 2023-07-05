Gavin Bazunu backs under-fire Ireland manager Stephen Kenny

The odds will be firmly stacked against them in both games, but Gavin Bazunu is adamant the Republic of Ireland men’s national team are capable of picking up big results in their UEFA Euro 2024 qualification bouts with France and Netherlands in September.

While the most recent window ended with a 3-0 success over Gibraltar at the Aviva Stadium on June 19, a 2-1 defeat to Greece in Athens three days earlier put a significant dent in Ireland’s Group B qualifying hopes.

Although it remains a possibility they could secure a play-off spot based upon their showing in the 2022-23 edition of the UEFA Nations League, Stephen Kenny’s men will nevertheless be looking to keep themselves in contention for a top-two finish heading into their reverse fixtures against Greece and Gibraltar in October.

Citing the performances delivered against top-ranked opposition in the past, Irish netminder Bazunu is confident their visit to the French on September 7, and a subsequent home showdown with the Dutch three days later, can prove profitable.

“You’ve seen the way we’ve performed against Portugal, both home and away. Belgium, against some of the top opposition. You saw the France game at home,” Bazunu said.

“That game was very tight, it was just one really good strike that set the two teams apart. I don’t see why we can’t go out and have two more really big performances, but more importantly pick up points.”

Republic of Ireland goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu at the launch of Shamrock Rovers' internal club initiative The Boot Room.

Despite coming away with all three points on the night (which got them up and running after those opening losses to France and Greece), there was a somewhat lukewarm response to Ireland’s display against Gibraltar last month.

Yet Greece, Netherlands and France registered the exact same 3-0 scoreline in their victories at the expense of the group minnows, and Bazunu believes it was a strong reaction overall to the disappointment of the Greek game.

“The game in Greece was a very difficult one. We started off very slow in the game and found it hard to create clear-cut chances. It was a very disappointing performance from the whole team. I think the Gibraltar game was a very good performance.

“I know we didn’t score in the first half, but we created a lot of chances. I didn’t have anything to do at all in the first half. I think it was a brilliant all round performance in the second game and hopefully we can bring that form into the next two games in September.”

Bazunu was back at the Roadstone base of his former side Shamrock Rovers yesterday to help launch ‘The Boot Room’ – an internal initiative that aims to have a supply of football boots made available to any Academy players in the club that are in need of them.

A senior debutant with the Hoops at the tender age of 16 in June 2018, Bazunu has donated an impressive €5,000 worth of boots to get this initiative up and running.

A little under six years before his Rovers bow, Republic of Ireland boss Stephen Kenny was relieved of his duties as the club’s first-team manager after a period of less than nine months in charge.

However, he subsequently bounced back by winning no fewer than 10 trophies in a memorable six-year stint at Dundalk. He also had 12 games at the helm of the Republic of Ireland U21s, in advance of being elevated to the senior job in 2020 as part of a succession plan.

Even though Kenny has endured his fair share of external criticism in the past three years, he continues to receive the public backing of those within the Ireland camp. Bazunu is one of those, having picked up every one of his 16 senior international caps under the watch of his fellow Dubliner.

“I think he has been brilliant. I think he has been really brave in allowing us to play such open and expansive football. You can see how many young players he has brought into the team,” the 21-year-old Southampton goalkeeper added.

“I think it has been a real revolution of the Irish team and hopefully coming in the next year or two years, you can see these players really fulfil their potential and have a really strong team.”