Matt Healy's future uncertain but Joe O'Brien Whitmarsh transfer talk dismissed

Matt Healy is no longer a Cork City player but the club are still hoping he will sign a new deal to remain at the club permanently, assistant manager Richie Holland has confirmed.

The midfielder’s loan deal with the Leesiders expired at the start of the month and as he was already released by his parent club Ipswich Town, he is now a free agent.

The 21-year-old has been training as normal with City, but his representatives are also in talks with a couple of other clubs, one of which are believed to be St Pats, who face the Rebel Army at Richmond Park on Friday night.

In order to be available (for either side) for that upcoming fixture, Healy will need to be registered before the deadline on Thursday.

“Matt is in talks with the club at the moment,” insisted Holland, who also confirmed that Cork native Jaze Kabia is no longer training with City while Republic of Ireland U21 international Tiernan Brooks’ transfer should be completed imminently.

“He has one or two other offers as well, so we just have to wait and see what comes with that. Hopefully it will be resolved in the next day or two.

“Jaze had to go back to Scotland to sort stuff over on his own end, personal belongings and stuff like that. Something with that might happen going forward but we will have to wait and see. With Tiernan we are just waiting on the paperwork to be completed for that to be announced.

"It's more or less done. That's another great addition for us. He's very good, good communicator, good off crosses and good with his feet as well and he will bring something to the group, definitely.

"We are looking to add a few more, hopefully. Liam (Buckley) is working hard in the background to try and bolster the squad so hopefully we will be adding more.

"If you look at it going off the injuries that we have, hopefully we can get another midfielder in but there's one or two other positions as well."

Holland is hopeful that City won’t lose any of their star assets during this transfer window following reports that Joe O’Brien Whitmarsh is gaining admirers from clubs in the United Kingdom.

"We're pretty thin at the moment," he stressed.

"But Joe and other players who do well will always attract interest, but look, hopefully he's in a Cork City shirt at the end of the month.

"It's great for Joe that he scored again the other night and showed us in glimpses what he can do but like the other players, we need more.

"He's at a good club and at a good stage in his development where he can get better playing in front of a good crowd at Turner's Cross most weeks and keep developing that way."

Cork City have announced the signing of Conor Drinan from Cobh Ramblers. Pic credit: Cork City.

City announced the signing of Conor Drinan from local rivals Cobh Ramblers shortly before Holland’s press-conference on Tuesday afternoon.

The 22-year-old joins the Rebel Army having played for the Rams since 2020 where he made over 70 appearances.

“I am really excited to be here," Drinan told the club's official website.

"I’m a Cork lad and I grew up watching City, so I am really pleased to get this opportunity. I would like to thank everyone at Cobh Ramblers; this was my fourth season with them, and I would not be here without them, so I appreciate what they did for me.

"I’m an honest player and will give everything to the club as long as I am here, so hopefully the fans will see that.”