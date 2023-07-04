Ireland forward Michael Obafemi to miss start of Premier League season 

The 22-year-old Burnley striker tore his hamstring in the 3-0 win over Gibraltar.
LAY OFF: Burnley’s Michael Obafemi will miss the start of the season with a hamstring injury. Picture: Mike Egerton/PA

Tue, 04 Jul, 2023 - 16:54
PA Staff

Burnley forward Michael Obafemi will miss the start of the Premier League season with a hamstring injury suffered while on international duty.

The 22-year-old tore his hamstring in the Republic of Ireland’s 3-0 win over Gibraltar and will undergo an operation later this week before beginning a rehabilitation process.

Obafemi joined the Clarets on loan from Swansea in January, and scored two goals in 14 appearances before making his move permanent earlier this month.

Stephen Kenny's Ireland face a daunting double-header with France and the Netherlands in September. 

The injury will be a blow to Vincent Kompany’s attacking options as Burnley make their return to the Premier League.

The Clarets reportedly remain in talks to re-sign Nathan Tella from Southampton after he topped Burnley’s scoring charts with 19 goals last term.

