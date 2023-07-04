Alessia Russo completes move to Arsenal from Manchester United

Alessia Russo has admitted she is expecting to “grow as a player” after the England forward completed her move to Arsenal on a free transfer from Manchester United.

Russo, who is likely to be a part of England’s starting lineup at the Women’s World Cup later this month, was the subject of a world record bid of £500,000 bid from Arsenal in January that was rejected by United.

But with Arsenal head coach Jonas Eidevall having made the 24-year-old his main target this summer after his side finished third in the Women’s Super League, Russo is expected to become one of the league’s best-paid players having completed the switch to north London on Tuesday.

“I’m really excited to be here and I can’t wait to get going,” she told Arsenal’s website. “I want to win trophies – as does everyone in this club. I can’t wait to get stuck in and grow as a player – it’s a new challenge and a new environment.”

Eidevall added: “Alessia is one of the best forwards in the world and has significant potential to continue growing and improving. She has a proven track record of scoring goals in the WSL and at international level and we believe she will be a quality addition to our forward line, so we’re all delighted to have brought her to the club.”

Russo, who began her career at Charlton and Chelsea before joining United from Brighton in 2020, scored 26 goals in 59 appearances in all competitions in her three years with the club. She was also part of the England squad that won Euro 2022 and scored the memorable backheel in the semi-final against Sweden which was named goal of the tournament by Uefa.

Russo admitted that Arsenal’s run to the Champions League semifinals last season when 60,000 spectators saw Eidevall’s side lose 5-4 on aggregate against Wolfsburg 5-4 had convinced here to make the move.

“I think the growth of the women’s game has been incredible, but particularly at a club like Arsenal,” she said. ‘The sell-out against Wolfsburg at Emirates Stadium last season was fantastic, and I’m just really excited to be part of this club.”

Arsenal’s head of women’s football, Clare Wheatley, added: “We’re delighted to have signed Alessia and I’m sure our supporters will be excited by this news. Alessia is a very talented footballer who fits the profile of player we want to bring to this club. We believe she has a high ceiling for further development and we are confident that we can go to the next level together.”

Guardian