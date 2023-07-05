Payne fully focused on World Cup amid search for new club 

Heather Payne has offloaded the job of finding a new club while she concentrates on the World Cup.

The Republic of Ireland player has just recently completed her studies at Florida State University where she was playing her ‘club’ football and is keeping her options open as to whether she will seek to stay Stateside in the NWSL or try her hand in England.

A versatile type, Payne can play up front, on the wing and at full-back. There was even a stint at centre-back while in college and she has appointed an agent to figure out her options while she looks ahead to the tournament in Australia and New Zealand.

“I just want to concentrate on the World Cup. Obviously I’m keeping an eye out, figuring out options but the focus is the World Cup. There have been a couple clubs interested in England. I just need to see what the best thing is for me and go from there.”

She has 33 caps for her country now, a good haul for a 23-year-old, and that ability to slot in at various points has seen her redirected to the wing with Vera Pauw’s side after a long spell spent leading the line in attack.

She’s always been more comfortable along the touchline. The attacking brief was completely new to her and it made for an oftentimes thankless task in a side that has always prioritised defensive solidity over an offensive thrust.

Payne has just the one goal to her name, a stat that bears witness to the role she assumed and a fact that brings back memories of how John Aldridge waited so long for his first Irish goal when he had to harry and hassle defenders for Jack Charlton.

“Of course, it is difficult when you’re named as a striker and you’re not necessarily getting the goals but with the system we played people will understand that being in that striker’s role is not just about scoring goals, there is a lot of defensive work in it.

“As a team collectively, we can get the goals regardless of who their name is. And that’s the great thing I love about this team: it’s more than just one player who scores the goals. We do it as a team. But as I said, yeah it was always tough up front, it was a new role for me.”

Payne’s repositioning makes sense given attributes that include a phenomenal work rate and an ability to run at defenders but the attacking conundrum remains for Pauw who is now looking for strikers to hold the ball up rather than make runs off the shoulder into space.

Only four attackers were named in her 23-strong squad last week and between them they just about make it to double figures in terms of goals combined. Creating more opportunities is a major work-on as they face France in tomorrow’s friendly in Tallaght.

“When you always line out with five at the back it appears as if you’re super defensive,” said Payne who will be expected to offer some creativity from wing-back.

“And of course, you always want to have a strong structure as a defence.

“But with this new formation, it allows myself and Katie (McCabe) to get higher up the field and support Kyra Carusa, who is getting it into feet and then our two attacking midfielders can join. So if me and Katie can get higher up we can cross and create chances.

“We’ll still have the three at the back to cover as well. It’s sound defensively but allows us to attack better. And we’ve jumped leaps and bounds in the past few years.

“We’re growing more and more confident with the results we’re getting and the performances we’re putting in against the bigger nations. Showing we can do all that, really compete, is so important heading into a World Cup.”