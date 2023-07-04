Cork City announce signing of Conor Drinan from Cobh Ramblers

"I’m a Cork lad and I grew up watching City, so I am really pleased to get this opportunity," said the 22-year-old.
DONE DEAL: Cork City have announced the signing of Conor Drinan from Cobh Ramblers. Pic credit: Cork City.

Tue, 04 Jul, 2023 - 14:23
Andrew Horgan

Cork City have announced the signing of Conor Drinan from Cobh Ramblers.

The 22-year-old left-sided player joins City having played for the Rams since 2020 where he made over 70 appearances.

“I am really excited to be here," Drinan told the club's official website.

"I’m a Cork lad and I grew up watching City, so I am really pleased to get this opportunity. I would like to thank everyone at Cobh Ramblers; this was my fourth season with them and I would not be here without them, so I appreciate what they did for me.

"I’m an honest player and will give everything to the club as long as I am here, so hopefully the fans will see that.”

Cork City Sporting Director Liam Buckley added: “We are very pleased to have Conor on board. He can play in a number of different positions and, although he is young, he has played a lot of games for his age.

"We are looking forward to seeing him in action and believe he will be a great addition to the squad.”

