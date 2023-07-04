Geoff Shreeves leaves role at Sky Sports after over 30 years as a reporter

Sky Sports have announced that reporter Geoff Shreeves is to leave his role at the station that he held for over 30 years.
The 58-year-old is the latest high-profile figure to leave the channel after commentator Martin Tyler confirmed he was stepping down last month after 33 years of service.
Tyler has been replaced by Peter Drury ahead of the new campaign, while Jeff Stelling and Graeme Souness have also departed the network as Sky Sports looks to revamp their coverage.
Sky Sports posted on Twitter; "Tunnel reporter Geoff Shreeves is leaving Sky Sports. He’s been an integral part of the Sky Sports football team for over 30 years. Geoff leaves with our sincere thanks and best wishes for the future."