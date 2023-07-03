Steven Reid returns to Nottingham Forest as first-team coach

Former Ireland international Steven Reid has returned to Nottingham Forest as first-team coach a year after leaving for a new challenge
RETURN: Steven Reid has returned to Nottingham Forest as first-team coach. Pic: Simon Marper/PA

Mon, 03 Jul, 2023 - 17:40
PA Sport

Former Republic of Ireland international Steven Reid has returned to Nottingham Forest as first-team coach a year after leaving for a new challenge.

Reid, 42, left Steve Cooper’s staff 12 months ago after playing his part in the club’s return to the Premier League to become a specialist coach offering support to players around mental well-being, confidence and leadership.

However, the former Millwall, Blackburn, West Brom and Burnley midfielder has now rejoined Forest, where he served briefly as interim manager following Chris Hughton’s departure in September 2021.

Reid told the club’s official website: “It is a club that has stayed close to my heart for many reasons, firstly because of the amazing journey to promotion, but also because of the support I felt from within the club and the amazing fanbase when stepping away from football to do some work around mental health and well-being.

“I have remained close to Steve and many of the coaching staff and players and cannot wait to get going again.”

Cooper added: “I’m delighted that Reidy is returning to the club. He had a massive impact in our Championship promotion-winning season, but he also has experience of working and playing in the Premier League and knows what it demands.”

<p>DAY ONE: Chelsea's New Head Coach Mauricio Pochettino at Chelsea's Training Ground. (Photo by Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC via Getty Images)</p>

Mauricio Pochettino attracted to join Chelsea by club’s ‘winning culture’

