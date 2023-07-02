Nathan Collins set to join Brentford for club-record deal

Brentford have agreed a club-record deal to sign Irish international centre-back Nathan Collins from Wolves for £23m, according to reports
BIG MONEY MOVE: Ireland's Nathan Collins is set to join Brentford in a club-record deal. Pic: AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris

Sun, 02 Jul, 2023 - 21:39
James Whelan

Brentford have agreed a club-record deal to sign Irish international centre-back Nathan Collins from Wolves for £23m, according to reports.

The transfer for Collins, who signed for Wolves from Stoke last summer for around £20m, will surpass the £21m fee paid for 21-year-old German forward Kevin Schade and make him Brentford's most expensive signing ever.

The 22-year-old, who has 14 caps for his country, will undergo a medical with the west London club in the next few days.

Sky Sports News reported last week that they were in advanced talks to sign the defender.

Former Stoke City and Burnley man Collins began life at Molineux in the first team but lost his place last season. The move to a stable club like Brentford will offer the defender regular Premier League action but the deal will also be welcomed by Stephen Kenny ahead of that key international window in September.

