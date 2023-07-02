Marissa Sheva sprints into contention among Vera Pauw's starters

As an accomplished athlete in her day, Marissa Sheva can understand why she’s deemed the bolter who has leapt highest into Ireland’s World Cup plans.

Fans can expect the speedster to start against co-hosts Australia on July 20, a seismic elevation for a player only enlisted with the FAI since February.

The American didn’t know what sport she would pursue, never mind which country she’d represent, until recent years when she left the running behind to sprint into the football space.

“I ran track as a kid but had to choose between them at college,” said the 26-year-old Washington Spirit talent.

“Luckily the coaches liked me doing both so I was playing football in Autumn and once winter and spring came it was track full-time.

“I’ve since moved beyond the competitive running in my career but feel the background benefits me in football. I’m trying to get the word soccer out of my vocabulary!”

Sheva will have plenty of family supporting her when Ireland’s journey begins at the Sydney Olympic Stadium before 81,500 people and has eased into the style adopted by Ireland boss Vera Pauw.

“In college, I was mainly a winger but professionally play in the centre,” she explained.

“In this Ireland formation, where there’s pocket players behind the striker, it is very similar to our approach at Washington. It is 4-4-2 but with a diamond. I’ve been playing off the right.

“Those similarities make it easier going between camps and my club. I really like the system and have been getting more comfortable.”

Before Ireland jet Down Under on Friday, there’s the task of facing the nation ranked fifth in the world in their farewell friendly.

“Vera told us that you don’t gain confidence from playing against weak opponents,” she said about meeting France at Tallaght on Thursday night.

“Despite losing to the USA, those performances gave us confidence that we’re going in the right direction. We’re playing the best teams in the world and France will be no exception. Let’s see how we match up.

“Objectively we have a tough group but a chance to squeeze out of it. The only way to prepare for that group is by facing the other top teams.

“FIFA has USA ranked number one and they will also be in the mix but the Euros showed others aren’t messing around. I won’t know till the group stage but feel things will shake up at this tournament.”