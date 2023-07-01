Shelbourne coach Alan Quinn suspended for four months for breaching FAI betting rules

The FAI said in a statement:  "These breaches are connected to 18 League of Ireland games between 5 August 2022 and 5 May 2023 and the sanction was imposed by an Independent Disciplinary Committee following a personal hearing."
SUSPENDED: Shelbourne coach Alan Quinn during the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division match between Shelbourne and St Patrick's Athletic at Tolka Park in Dublin. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Sat, 01 Jul, 2023 - 10:18
Andrew Horgan

Shelbourne first team coach Alan Quinn has been suspended from all football-related activity for four months for breaching FAI betting rules.

The former Republic of Ireland international was found to have breached Section 7.4, Regulation 3 (Betting/Gambling) of the FAI Disciplinary Regulations in connection to 18 League of Ireland games between 5 August 2022 and 5 May 2023.

The sanction was imposed by an Independent Disciplinary Committee following a personal hearing but Quinn, who also played for Sheffield Wednesday, Sunderland, Sheffield United and Ipswich Town, has the opportunity to appeal the decision.

The FAI said in a statement on Saturday; "Alan Quinn, Men’s First Team Coach at Shelbourne FC, has been suspended from all football-related activity with immediate effect for a period of four months for breaching the FAI Disciplinary Regulations relating to betting.

"Quinn was found to have breached Section 7.4, Regulation 3 (Betting/Gambling) of the FAI Disciplinary Regulations. These breaches are connected to 18 League of Ireland games between 5 August 2022 and 5 May 2023 and the sanction was imposed by an Independent Disciplinary Committee following a personal hearing.

"The FAI acknowledges the decision of the Independent Disciplinary Committee and would like to remind all individuals involved in football of the importance of adhering to the FAI Disciplinary Regulations relating to betting.

"All individuals involved in football are urged to familiarise themselves with these regulations as set out in the FAI Governance Handbook and are encouraged to reach out to the FAI for additional information if they wish."

