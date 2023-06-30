Shels and Derry share the spoils at Tolka Park

Airtricity League Premier Division

Shelbourne FC 1 Derry City 1

Shelbourne and Derry City were forced to share the spoils in a tense battle at a soaked Tolka Park with the game coming to life in the second half.

With their new owner, Acun Ilicali, being presented before the game and seemingly hitting it off with the Reds faithful following a positive introduction to the media earlier in the day, there was a real sense of optimism around Tolka Park.

On the pitch though it was the visitors who looked to dominate possession from the off in a hectic opening period, but it was the home side who looked dangerous in the attacking third.

Jack Moylan picked up the ball midway inside the Derry half before dropping the shoulder and letting fly with a powerful strike that left Brian Maher flat footed, but narrowly missed the target.

Moments later the tenacious Mark Coyle won the ball high up before sliding in Jack Moylan whose low shot, that looked destined for the bottom corner, was bravely blocked.

The FAI Cup holders struggled to get their more creative players involved against a well organised Shels rearguard but began to force the issue just after the half hour mark with a spate of chances in quick succession.

Firstly, Jamie McGonigle let rip from 25-yards out, forcing Kearns to collect at the second attempt, before Sadou Diallo arrowed a shot from the edge of the area that forced Kearns into an acrobatic stop.

The visitors looked threatening from set pieces, and at the start of the second period went close again minutes into the second half. With the ball falling kindly to Cameron Dummigan at the back post but was eventually snuffed out.

But the pace of Moylan was causing the Derry defence all sorts of problems and he got in behind before seeing his dinked effort well smothered by the onrushing Brian Maher.

The home side eventually broke the deadlock 12 minutes into the second half with a set-piece of their own.

Substitute Sean Boyd had the freedom of the penalty area to head home from Evan Caffrey’s pinpoint delivery to send the home fans wild.

Boyd-Moylan linked up well again and, following an intricate one-two at the edge of the area, the latter forced Maher into a fantastic save.

The visitors showed their quality getting back on level terms when left back Ben Doherty hit the near top corner giving Kearns no chance such was the power on the strike.

Having just equalised the visitor found themselves down to 10-men when Adam O’Reilly received a straight red card for what looked like a late elbow on Kameron Ledwidge as the left back broke, although it looked as if both slipped on the slick surface.

Shels failed to make their man advantage pay as the Derry City backline stayed strong to emerge with a big point having been behind.

Shelbourne FC: Kearns, Wilson, Quinn, Griffin (Barrett, 22’) Molloy, Wilson (Ledwidge, 68’), Lunney, Coyle (Hakiki, 84’), Caffrey, Farrell (Boyd, 45’), Moylan.

Derry City: Maher, Dummigan (Connolly, 74’), McEleney, McJannett, Doherty, Boyce, Diallo, O’Reilly, Kavanagh, McEneff (Kavanagh, 63’), McGonigle (Coll, 84’).