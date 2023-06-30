Ten man Sligo back to winning ways with home win over Bohs

League of Ireland Premier Division

Sligo Rovers 3 Bohemians 1

Sligo Rovers picked up their first win in five as goals from Kailin Barlow, Max Mata and Stefan Radosavljevic lifted pressure off the struggling Bit O’Red who saw off Bohemians at the Showgrounds.

Rovers did end the game with ten men after Barlow was dismissed mid-way through the second half for a second yellow. While Jonathan Afolabi’s consolation three minutes from time was just that.

Bohs’ first half showing didn’t promise much as Rovers were dominant.

Barlow and Mata both went close from Johan Brannefalk crosses as the home side pressed high up early on.

An unconvincing James Talbot got caught out by the strong wind blowing from behind his goal mid-way through the half when he failed to deal with Greg Bolger’s ball towards the visitor’s penalty area. Talbot’s blushes spared when Danny Lafferty was unable to wrap his foot around the loose ball.

Rovers deservedly hit the front 26 minutes in. Instead of trying to beat the traffic in front of him, Mata instead elected to pick out Barlow, whose effort bounced off the inside of the far post on its way past Talbot for his maiden goal for the club.

One became two three minutes from the interval.

Talbot dropping Barlow’s cross to the front post. Mata’s tenth goal of the season his most simple as he was left with an easy tap in.

Rovers had their third on 55 minutes when in spectacular fashion, substitute Radosavljevic gave Talbot no hope when he drove home from all of 30 yards. The ball arcing over the stunned Talbot as Sligo’s Faroese forward grabbed his second goal of the season.

The Connacht side were reduced to ten on 63 when Barlow was shown a second yellow following a needless shirt-tug in front of the dugouts.

The numerical disadvantage slowed Rovers slightly and although the Dubliners did make their mark three minutes from time from an Afolabi goal, Sligo stayed well in command, providing themselves with a much needed shot in the arm.

Sligo Rovers: Luke McNicholas; Johan Brannefalk, John Mahon (David Cawley 74), Nando Pijnaker, Danny Lafferty; Niall Morahan, Greg Bolger (Lukas Browning 62); Frank Liivak (Stefan Radosavljevic HT), Will Fitzgerald; Kailin Barlow, Max Mata (Owen Elding 78).

Bohemia ns: James Talbot; Grant Horton, Krystian Nowak, Kacper Radkowski, Paddy Kirk; Jordan Flores, Adam McDonnell (Declan McDaid HT), James Clarke (Nickson Okosun 70); Dylan Connolly, Kris Twardek (James McManus HT); Jonathan Afolabi.

Referee: David Dunne