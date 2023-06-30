Sinead Farrelly: 'I was never going to be able to play soccer until I got that heavy burden off of me'

Broken hand? Not a problem for Sinead Farrelly. Recovering from a broken spirit is a different matter and a process the latest Irish international admits she has yet to fully arc to.

This is the story of a person born to an Irish dad, who once lived in Ireland but was on the trajectory to be an integral part of the World champions.

She’ll achieve that World Cup ambition alright at the age of 33 but in the colours of Ireland, before 81,500 people against co-hosts Australia on July 20.

And yet the football aspect of her biography seems so miniscule in the context of the struggles she’s overcome to start for Ireland.

Her official reasons for quitting the game at 25 were medical, the inability to recover from a car accident.

“After much thought, it saddens me to announce my retirement from professional women’s soccer,” she wrote in December 2016.

“As some of you know, I was forced to take this past season off after suffering neck/back injuries and a concussion sustained from a car accident in September 2015.

“No matter how hard I’ve pushed, or how hard I’ve convinced myself and everybody else that I am okay, my body is just not ready to do the things that it used to do. Losing soccer for me was losing my identity.”

But the loss Farrelly referred to was far deeper than the game.

It was only in 2021 that she, along with former Portland Thorns teammate Mana Shim, blew the whistle on accusations of sexual coercion and harassment against former coach Paul Riley, who was promptly sacked despite his continual denials.

Addressing the mental scars healed the bodily ones.

The liberating experience of releasing a secret which Riley reportedly implored Farrelly “to bring to her grave” offered a fresh perspective, a sense she was regaining her former self.

Compared to a ballerina on the pitch given her penchant for retaining possession and gliding out of tight spaces, one such pirouette on her Ireland debut in April – ironically against her homeland of the USA – demonstrated the revival to new and old audiences.

BALLERINA: Sinead Farrelly of Republic of Ireland during the women's international friendly match between USA and Republic of Ireland. Pic: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

The midfielder was eight years out of the game, gradually returning prior to that international window with cameos for NY/NJ Gotham.

All of her technical prowess was evident to admire and still the dancer battles with noise in her head.

While the full circle promises to complete in Sydney before the capacity crowd, don’t expect her indestructible attitude to donning a cast to be matched by her soul.

Vulnerabilities exist and that’s just okay.

“There will always be fear and anxiety for me,” she says, visualising the crowds and Sam Kerr’s Matildas in the cauldron on opening day of the showpiece.

“I want our team to do well and I know this is a once in a lifetime opportunity and it should be fun.

“I want to be in that space where I trust myself instinctively, so I can perform and play how I want to play.

“Whatever is going to happen is going to happen. I am here for the ride.”

She’s endured enough turbulence over her lifetime to be entitled to safe passage. Performance anxiety is something she can reconcile with.

Sinead Farrelly poses for a portrait. Pic: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Two traumatic events had cut deep and reflecting now deems them interlinked.

“The car accident was a very physical thing – and every day I questioned whether my body could do this – but the abuse was more psychological.

“It has been everything. It has been hard. But, like, amazing. Beautiful. A parallel to what life is like.

“Actually, I am so grateful for my concussion because it gave me the opportunity to step away from the game. I was forced to be with myself for so long that I couldn’t avoid it anymore. I couldn’t pretend it didn’t happen.

“I was never going to be able to play soccer until I got that heavy burden off of me.

“I just believe in divine timing, and it all led to that moment of coming out. Once that story was out and I could start my healing process then I felt like I could play soccer again.”

That began 12 months ago and here Farrelly is – her Virginia-born dad Sean – her biggest fan heading Down Under. All of her extended family, including those she lived near as a toddler in Shankill, will be at Tallaght on Thursday to see her off in the farewell friendly against France.

“It was this week last year, the beginning of July, where I said: ‘I am going to give myself six months, until the end of the year, just to see how far I can go to get soccer back in my life.’

“I wasn’t even working out at that time; just walking on a treadmill.”

Walking became running and sprinting, all the way towards an international avenue.

Her college coach from Philadelphia, Steve Swanson, facilitated the switch to Ireland and the timelines landed her in Texas 10 weeks ago.

“I wish it was earlier, but the timing wasn’t right ‘til then,” she confesses.

She hasn’t looked back and has been pencilled in as one of Vera Pauw’s attacking midfielders. Gently does it – full matches are not guaranteed – but the feat of getting there is laudable in itself.

Farrelly has it even etched on her arm above her cast; the tattoo from 2016 illustrative of a person striving to be at peace with herself.

It reads: “One day, you will learn how to give and receive love like an open window and it will feel like summer every day.”

Every day feels that way, regardless of season.