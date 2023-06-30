Acun Ilicali outlines promises for 'hidden treasure' Shelbourne

Acun Ilicali has assured Shelbourne fans he’s not purchasing Damien Duff’s team just to be a feeder club to Hull City.

Fears about the Turkish tycoon’s intentions were heightened when during a prospective takeover of Dundalk, Tigers boss Liam Rosenior spoke of similar playing styles.

The man known as the Turkish Simon Cowell was in Dublin on Friday alongside his new executive board member Tan Kessler and spoke ambitiously about his plans for the club’s he’s taken a controlling stake in.

The last couple of years have seen Ilicali buy and relinquish a portion of Fortuna Sittard, complete a takeover of Hull City, and now add Shels to their stable.

And he’s insistent Duff will be allowed to chart his course without being concerned about losing his best stars.

“First of all I want everyone to understand I’m not thinking of getting some players here to bring to our Hull project,” he began.

“Of course, there will be a relationship between Hull and Shelbourne – a big advantage to both – but not like a feeder team.

“We see the potential here of European success.

“In our meetings over the last few months, what we discovered was hidden treasure in Dublin and it is called Shelbourne.

“We are here to make people happy. And to make people happy, you must be organised and have higher quality facilities. You will see improvements in all the parts of this beautiful club.”

That is most likely to happen on the pitch before off the field. Shels previous owners, who will remain as minor shareholders, have agreed in principle a deal to buy Tolka Park from Dublin City Council but the famed venue requires multi million investment.

Referring that matter to the man who Ilicali branded Mr Operations, Kessler said: “Our coach (Duff) mentioned he played at Tolka but as for the technicality of the stadium, it’s too early for an answer. Tolka is special to the club and there will be some improvements.”

Shelbourne, sixth in the table, face Derry City on Friday night at Tolka Park (7.45pm) and Duff will be in the stand alongside the new hierarchy as he serves a one-match ban.