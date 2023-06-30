Celtic midfielder Mooy announces retirement

Mooy made his Socceroos debut in 2012 and went to be capped 57 times. He featured in two World Cup campaigns, helping Australia reach the round of 16 in Qatar last year.
IMMEDIATE EFFECT: Celtic midfielder Aaron Mooy has announced his retirement from football with immediate effect. Pic: Steve Welsh/PA Wire.

Fri, 30 Jun, 2023 - 11:47
Reuters

Australia midfielder Aaron Mooy has retired from club and international soccer with immediate effect, the 32-year-old Celtic player announced on Friday.

"This has been a hugely difficult decision, but I feel the time is right for the next generation to be given the opportunity to experience international football," Mooy said in a statement.

"As a group we were able to set a new bar (in Qatar) for the Socceroos and I believe we have the talent coming through to build upon that as work begins towards 2026."

Mooy played for Huddersfield Town, Brighton & Hove Albion and Premier League champions Manchester City in England. His latest stint was with Scottish champions Celtic, where he finished his career with a domestic treble.

"I am delighted to finish my career on such a high with Celtic and I would like to thank all the fans for the great support they gave me during the past year - I was delighted to be part of such a memorable season," Mooy said.

