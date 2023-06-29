Men’s team ‘behind target’, admits FAI chief executive

Stephen Kenny’s name was conspicuous by its absence during tonight’s FAI General Assembly meeting as his senior team’s failure to match targets of others was highlighted.

Defeats in the opening two games of the Euro 2024 campaign, coupled with playoff hopes receding from other teams’ improvements, have left the FAI’s stated goal of qualification for Germany next year hanging by a thread.

The demise has been reflected in the plummet in FIFA rankings over Kenny’s three-year reign from 34 to 52 – their status of 27 in Europe falling short of the top 20 target set out in their strategic plan.

By contrast, all of the other teams under the FAI umbrella, especially Vera Pauw’s World Cup bound women’s squad, are thriving.

“Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) were worked into our strategy and for the men we know the campaign is tough and we have very hard games coming up in September but it remains our objective to qualify,” chief executive Jonathan Hill told delegates during tonight’s remote meeting.

“Our objective was a top 20 ranking in Europe and right now we only have FIFA rankings.

“That makes it a bit more complex to work through. The men’s team are below that target – we’d like them to reach that target – but the women’s team and underage teams are way ahead of that.

“Broadly speaking, we’re on target but everyone understands the desire to be consistently competitive across all of our international teams.”

Kenny’s future as Ireland boss, given the away to France and home to Netherlands, generated extensive hour-long debate at a scheduled meeting of the board on Tuesday night. Hill and his Head of Football Marc Canham both furnished their views to the board, which will expand to 11 following the ratification of independent director, Co Clare native Maeve McMahon, during the meeting.

The association provided for a maximum severance payout if qualification was beyond them prematurely, an eventuality that contingencies are becoming sharper into focus.

Meanwhile, The FAI insist they are not infringing company law by pushing out their AGM until November.

General Assembly members were tonight informed that several factors, including the upcoming women’s World Cup and decision and the joint Euro 2028 hosting bid decision on October 10, have contributed to the move.

Traditionally, the yearly summit is staged in July but has now been deferred ‘til November 4/5.

Both the Presidency and Vice-Presidency roles are up for election while a successor to outgoing independent Chairperson Roy Barrett is due to be ratified on that occasion.

Companies are required to host their AGM within 15 months of the previous summit or risk a fine but given the FAI took three attempts to conclude their 2022 version, ending only in January of this year, the clock starts from then. “I am 100% satisfied about this and we won’t risk a financial penalty,” company secretary Gerry Egan assured concerned members.