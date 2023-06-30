Yli-Kokko enjoying the excitement of a tight league

Dundalk’s Johannes Yli-Kokko says victory over champions Shamrock Rovers on Friday night would catapult the Lilywhites into the title race.

Ten points and two other contenders stand between Stephen O’Donnell’s team and the Hoops but they’re the form team, having won three and drawn the other of their last four matches.

Since Dundalk last won the title in 2019, Rovers have reigned supreme with three crowns on the spin. The seven-point cushion at the summit arising from Monday’s win over nearest rivals makes them favourites to complete the first four-in-a-row since their club predecessors of the mid-1980s.

“If we can win, it would make it a bit more condensed at the top and as a footballer, all you want is to be involved in the title race,” said the Finnish midfielder about the complexion of the 10-team top tier.

“Back home in Finland there are always a couple of teams really ahead of the rest and some teams fall behind.

“But, here in Ireland, it is so condensed. All of the games are quite close and everyone can win. It’s quite exciting.”

Dundalk recovered from a dubious red card to Rayhaan Tulloch on Monday against St Patrick’s Athletic to nick a point through Daniel Kelly equaliser.

“We just want to continue from where we left off in the last 45 minutes on Monday,” said Yli-Kokko. “We were really happy with the way the boys performed after going down to 10 men.

“Shamrock Rovers are a good side and we’ll have to be at the top of our game but we’ve trained well and we’ll be looking to take them down.”

Rovers will have captain Ronan Finn back from injury but Neil Farrugia is out with the hamstring niggle he sustained against Derry while Jack Byrne is rated at no more than 50/50. Negotiating his hosts’ artificial pitch doesn’t enthuse manager Jack Byrne.

"The pitch, it is what it is (but) you have to play on it,” he said diplomatically. “We have a similar surface in the training ground that we can prepare for so there's no excuses.

“Pat Hoban has scored an incredible number of goals in the league, so he's always a threat. Then they've got good players in midfield so they've good players all over the pitch.”

Elsewhere, Derry City cannot afford another slip-up when they’re back in Dublin to face Shelbourne. Their boss Damien Duff will be sitting in the stands after incurring a one-match suspension after being sent off at the end of last week’s defeat at St Pat’s.

Jon Daly’s Saints will also fancy their prospects of capitalising on any slip-ups by Rovers but they face a UCD side who recorded only their second win of the season last week against Sligo Rovers. The Bit O’Red welcome Bohemians to the Showgrounds on Friday.

In the First Division, runaway leaders Galway United will meet a more experienced Kerry side to the one they beat 9-1 in their last clash at Eamonn Deacy Park. Second-placed Waterford, who slipped up by losing at Cobh Ramblers last week, square up against an improving Finn Harps side.

Friday’s LOI fixtures (all 7.45pm):

PREMIER DIVISION: Cork City v Drogheda United, Turner’s Cross; Dundalk v Shamrock Rovers, Oriel Park; Shelbourne v Derry City, Tolka Park; Sligo Rovers v Bohemians, Showgrounds; St Patrick’s Athletic v UCD, Richmond Park.

FIRST DIVISION: Treaty United v Bray Wanderers, Markets Field; Athlone Town v Cobh Ramblers, Athlone Town Stadium; Waterford v Finn Harps, RSC; Galway United v Kerry FC, Eamonn Deacy Park.