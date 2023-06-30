Team announcement day was full of mixed emotions for Agg 

Waiting rooms – both for her medical and World Cup future – became torture chambers to Lily Agg in recent months.

Firstly, in March, there was the agonising delay in a London accident and emergency department to discover if fractures lay behind her ballooned ankle.

This week she endured similar levels of trepidation until confirmation of her place on the plane to Australia was delivered by Ireland manager Vera Pauw.

Herself, Ruesha Littlejohn and Niamh Fahey were the trio returning from injury fortunate to be given the benefit of the doubt.

Leanne Kiernan, also nursing ankle trouble, wasn’t so lucky – among the high-profile omissions from the 23-player panel finalised on Wednesday.

Both were bouts of good news to Agg but not the same.

This week at least anyway, for the context of her green light offered no setting to rejoice.

Dreams were made and crumbled within hours on Tuesday.

Being invited to a private audience with Vera was ominous. Those whose phones pinged around the UCD Campus on Tuesday afternoon feared the worst.

“On what should have been a day of happiness for me was spent mostly crying,” the 29-year-old midfielder outlines.

“Most of the girls that didn’t make the squad – Hayley Nolan, Jamie Finn and Saoirse Noonan for instance – are who I’d class as my best friends here.

“I was sitting having a coffee with them when they got a text asking them to meet Vera.

“We didn’t know if everybody was going to be texted but it was one after the other of the girls I was sitting with.

“They had a feeling that it meant going home, whereas I thought it would be meeting everyone. My heart felt for them because it could have been any of us.

“After meeting those who were out, we got a message at 4pm telling us to meet collectively in the auditorium. We couldn’t celebrate being picked because of what our friends were going through. Hopefully we can enjoy next week but, for now, it’s still raw.”

Agg knew she had a clock to beat if Pauw was to have faith in her fitness.

Mid-June was the week circled on the 100-day countdown calendar pinned up in her room at home; every day a minor triumph of recovery.

Hobbling out of hospital that March evening, Australia consumed her thoughts.

The timeline extended beyond the campaign for London City Lionesses but their club medical staff Laura Clint and Kevin de Keijzer went above and beyond to aid her World Cup mission.

“It was a nasty injury; one I’m lucky to have recovered from,” explains the Londoner, something of an international bolter, having only made her debut this time last year.

“I did all four ligaments in my ankle but, unlike Leanne, none were ruptures. When I saw the size of my ankle, I cried my eyes out fearing the worst but the MRI result I received a few days later gave me hope, depending on reactions.”

So far, so good – even if she’s yet to play a competitive minute since the training-ground setback. As a part-time teacher, she’s an attentive listener and diligent worker.

“Laura and Kevin had me in training every day from 9am-3pm, organising double sessions to get me to be here and fit,” she added.

“I knew it could be mid-June but the rehab has accelerated the recovery. I had begun running a week before our training camp. Vera and the staff didn’t want me rushing back, only concerned that I’d be right for the tournament. The ankle is strapped but I’m feeling okay.”

France on Thursday at Tallaght should see Agg complete her comeback, with her Cobh relatives attending the farewell friendly.

Maybe then she’ll begin to embrace the joy of what beckons. Co-hosts Australia, Olympic champions Canada and Africa’s finest, Nigeria, from July 20-31.

Beyond that, there’s the tantalising prospect of meeting England and her pal Jordan Nobbs in the last-16.

“Honestly it’s been a tough fortnight because everybody has been on edge,” she said, again highlighting the perils of squeezing 31 contenders into a final complement of 23. “A lot of the girls have spoken about the quality of training in the sense that we weren’t able to relax or be ourselves. You’re worried about making a mistake and what it could mean for your position. It’s been awful in terms of anxiety and overthinking it.

“We’re here now and I’ll have my Mum (Ruth) and nine friends in Sydney for the first game.

“If we face England, then I’d think nothing of it. Jordan and are close friends since 16, having lived together while at Arsenal’s academy and we often discuss our injuries.”

Thankfully, one that didn’t prevent her getting around to savouring the summer showpiece.